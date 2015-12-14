Entrepreneur Mindset

To Improve a Situation Immediately Stop Exaggerating How Bad It Is

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
To Improve a Situation Immediately Stop Exaggerating How Bad It Is
Image credit: Shutterstock
Guest Writer
Careergasm Founder
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Like your mother said, watch your language!

What you say about your business and career choices matters. This includes your internal dialog.

I have a client who is choosing to stay at her government job for an another year while she saves up some extra cash to fund her business. Security is important to her, so building a big financial cushion before she starts makes her feel safer. The thought of jumping without a safety net gives her hives, so she crafted a plan that feels good. Slow and steady.

She told me about her freedom plan and then she said, “I guess I’ll just have to suck it up for a year.”

Related: 5 Ways to Rekindle Your Optimism After You Crash and Burn

“Now hold it right there, lady,” I said. “You just came up with an awesome plan to build a business in a way that feels good to you. Does it really feel like you’re sucking it up?”

“No”, she said. “But you know what I mean.”

The language she used to describe her decision to keep her job for the next year took the wind right out of her sails, so we worked on a reframe. She came up with the following: “I’m choosing to stay in my job for another year so I can fund The Dream.”

Ahhh. Doesn’t that sound better than sucking it up?

Sucking it up feels crappy. It makes you feel powerless, victimized, defeated. Choosing something, and really owning it, comes from a much more empowered place. Small shift, big difference.

Related: Entrepreneurs: Your Irrational Optimism Is Necessary

Own the choices you make around how you build your business. Claim them. Stand in them. Using defeated language will only make you feel…you guessed it…defeated.

Now, language alone isn’t going to cut it if you’re lying to yourself.

If your job crushes your soul and you have no exit plan, all the flowery language in the world isn’t going to make you feel good about it. It will probably make you feel worse. Lying to yourself always feels bad. That’s why some people have trouble with affirmations. For many, they feel like empty words projecting fake optimism.

Can’t find any authentic positive language to frame your career choices? Then your problem isn’t your language, my friend; it’s your choices. And there’s only one solution for that: stop making career choices that feel bad.

Related: This Mind Trick Works Way Better Than Delusional Optimism

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Entrepreneur Mindset

How to Develop an Unstoppable Mindset

Entrepreneur Mindset

How the 'Gratitude Effect' Can Reshape Your Life and Its Direction

Entrepreneur Mindset

The Positive Effects of Smiling