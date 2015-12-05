Book Reviews

Book Review: How To Stand Out By Dr. Rob Yeung

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Book Review: How To Stand Out By Dr. Rob Yeung
Image credit: Shutterstock
Guest Writer
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

In a world where people strive to be more than ordinary in everything they do, how do you stand out? How do you make yourself the most memorable person with the most salient pitch out there? What tools do you use that you already have, and what tools can you develop further? Dr. Yeung has executed a study of how people stand out, then written a book that can assist even the shyest wallflower in getting noticed. There are tasks and ideas that push you out of your comfort zone, which include not telling people who are anxious to calm down. Using separate chapters, How to Stand Out breaks down different methods that can be applied depending on your persona. This is an excellent book for entrepreneurs trying to shed light on a new venture, people in consumer-facing positions like sales, and pretty much anyone who is looking for a confidence boost to get to the next goal level. 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Book Reviews

Book Review: Future Brain: The 12 Keys To Create Your High Performance Brain By Dr. Jenny Brockis

Book Reviews

Book Review: Leadership BS, By Jeffrey Pfeffer

Book Reviews

Book Review: Primed To Perform, By Neel Doshi & Lindsay McGregor