Chipotle

Chipotle to Create Stricter Rules for Produce Suppliers After E. Coli Outbreak

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Chipotle to Create Stricter Rules for Produce Suppliers After E. Coli Outbreak
Image credit: Monica Dipres
2 min read
This story originally appeared on CNBC

Chipotle Mexican Grill will soon have stricter guidelines for its suppliers that will mean the chain will be using local produce less often, a move the company is making in the aftermath of an E. coli outbreak that sickened dozens of customers in six states.

Chris Arnold, a company spokesman, said in an e-mail Wednesday that the company plans on formally releasing some of its changes in the coming days, if not sooner.

"We do expect that some of the local suppliers we have used will not meet more stringent testing standards we have put in place," Arnold said.

The decision to move away from the chain's preference for local produce, when available, for its burritos, salads and rice bowls is a significant shift for the fast-casual chain, which has prided itself on providing fresher ingredients than its competitors.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported last month that 45 Chipotle customers had been infected with the food illness in California, Minnesota, New York, Ohio, Oregon and Washington state. The majority of those impacted had eaten at restaurants in Oregon and Washington.

The company's stock price was battered in the aftermath of the E. coli outbreak, which led to the shuttering of 43 restaurants in the Pacific Northwest for nearly two weeks.

Chipotle stock had reached a peak of $749.12 in early August.

News of the shift in supplier rules was first reported by Bloomberg News.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Chipotle

Chipotle Is Opening Dozens of Locations With Drive-Thru-Style 'Chipotlanes'

Chipotle

Chipotle Isn't Franchising … Yet. Here's What You Can Do in the Meantime.

Chipotle

Customers Sue Chipotle Over '300-Calorie' Burrito That Was Too Good to Be True