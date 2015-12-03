Gender

YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki: Women and Men Should Both Be Asked About Work-Family Balance

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki: Women and Men Should Both Be Asked About Work-Family Balance
Image credit: Shutterstock.com
Former Staff Writer
2 min read

Throughout her two-year tenure as the CEO of YouTube, Susan Wojcicki has frequently championed gender equality in the workplace. She penned a Wall Street Journal op-ed about paid maternity leave, supports initiatives to encourage women in STEM and frequently discusses how to strike a work-life balance given that she is raising five kids.

But after being asked about her children at several high-profile tech conferences in recent months (which led to ensuing controversy about whether a male executive would be asked similar questions), Wojcicki is clarifying her position.

“The fact that I’m a woman CEO and I have five children is unusual,” she said at Fortune's Most Powerful Women Next Gen conference. “Other women want to understand, ‘Well, how did you do that?’ and ‘How do you make life work?’”

Indeed, the ever-elusive work-life balance is one of the most important quests of any entrepreneurial journey. But, Wojcicki says, there’s a time and a place. “When I’m at a business conference talking about business and all of my peers are talking only about business, I think it’s important that we’re treated in the same way.”

Related: This One Video Convinced Google to Buy YouTube in 2006

“I’ve tried to be very open because I want to share my experiences with other women,” Wojcicki explains. “But I want to just make sure that it’s a forum where we’ve agreed that’s what we’re going to talk about beforehand.”

The fact that women are asked this question more than men, Wojcicki says, implies that they are expected to be homemakers. Check out more of her thoughts on the matter in the video below:

Related: With 4 Kids and Counting, YouTube CEO Explains How Motherhood Heightened Her Productivity

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Buy From
Elephants Before Unicorns

Elephants Before Unicorns

Buy From
Stress-Less Leadership

Stress-Less Leadership

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Gender

Sheryl Sandberg, Melinda Gates and Other Influencers Sign an Open Letter Declaring 'Poverty Is Sexist'

Gender

Royal Baby No. 2: Why the Economy Hopes It's a Girl

Mark Zuckerberg

Mark Zuckerberg Uses Daughter's Birth to Announce New Charity