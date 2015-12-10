Book Reviews

Book Review: The Daily Edge By David Horsager

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Book Review: The Daily Edge By David Horsager
Image credit: Shutterstock
Guest Writer
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Imagine a typical day in your office or one of the multitude of offices around you. Examine that day. Are you efficient? Are you getting the things done you need to do to make an impact? If your answer is sometimes, no or maybe, then you need this book. David Horsager has written a how-to guide on streamlining your efficiency in the office, and to aid you in achieving things daily that actually do have an impact on your overall position.

Source: Berrett-Koehler Publishers, Inc.

At its most basic, The Daily Edge is about workflow and productivity but if you take the time to go deeper and really implement the truly practical hints on a regular basis, you will see a change. Horsager even provides the web addresses for various YouTube videos to help you implement his concepts. Use this book when you need a reworking of your time management to increase efficiency and get things done (despite distractions).

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Book Reviews

Book Review: Future Brain: The 12 Keys To Create Your High Performance Brain By Dr. Jenny Brockis

Book Reviews

Book Review: Leadership BS, By Jeffrey Pfeffer

Book Reviews

Book Review: Primed To Perform, By Neel Doshi & Lindsay McGregor