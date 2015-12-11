Human Resources

Your Best Employee Is Your Weakest Link

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Your Best Employee Is Your Weakest Link
Image credit: Shutterstock
Guest Writer
Writer, Coach, Lover of Entrepreneurship
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The last time I used my go-to, standard illustration about the need for documentation and cross training I was doing a series of custom workshops for a medical management team.

“What if, heaven forbid,” I asked them, “one of you got hit by a bus tomorrow and didn’t come to work? How much would it cost the business?''

Usually when I deliver that line I see awareness dawning and heads nodding as the implications sink in, but that morning the faces staring back at me wore expressions of horror and even anger.

I soon learned that only a few months before I was hired to revamp their systems and coach individuals on the team, their office manager and her father had been killed in a car accident. This wasn’t a theoretical illustration for this audience. They’d lived it.

More than that, they were a classic example of the real “weakest link” in any small business. With their office manager gone they started to discover all the tasks they took for granted in the course of a day that no one else knew how to do.

When I ask business owners and managers to identify their weakest link most of them will start a mental inventory of their team’s attitude and skills. But in almost every case the weakest link isn’t the slacker, or the prima donna or the dim bulb who is costing the business the most. Even without a tragic wake-up call, the weakest link is nearly always the person who knows how to do things no one else in the business can do. If that link breaks, even for a sick day or short vacation, it costs your business in small, but cumulative ways that you might not even notice. If they are able, or unwilling, to return to work those costs will accumulate fast.

Related: Key Person Insurance

The entrepreneur at a small business with only one or two employees typically has done most of the employees' tasks at some time and could still muddle through them, if necessary. But think of the cost of having what should be your most highly skilled (and compensated) person (that would be you) doing mundane but vital tasks.  As you grow there will be tasks that you’ve hired someone to do just so you don’t ever have to know how to do them. That’s great, but make documentation and training part of the job description.

If you have employees who are highly specialized, documentation is even more essential because it’s unlikely that their knowledge and skills are duplicated in the organization. Who hasn’t heard the horror stories of the tech start up whose engineer quit and left only sloppy records of their work on the project?

If you have one trusted “right hand” person who is the only one who knows everything from the password to your online banking to where the bodies are buried, your weakest link is also enough rope for you to hang yourself with if that one trusted right hand turns out not to be trustworthy.

Related: 4 Steps to Take When a Key Employee Quits

Regardless of the type of business you’re in, how large or how small, a Key Person Audit is a smart item to add to your 2016 planning agenda. Identify the weak links and create a plan for documentation, cross-training where appropriate, and even a hiring strategy if you should need to replace a key person in your organization.

I hope you never lose an employee to tragedy, or to a betrayal of trust, but life has a way of throwing us curve balls. The old parental standby is a good admonition for entrepreneurs as well. “Better safe than sorry” is a wise approach to evaluating and guarding against the day when your go-to person isn’t there to go to.

Related: Having Problems With a Key Employee? Remember: No One Is Irreplaceable.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Human Resources

10 Powerful Women Leaders of HR Share Their Most Effective Strategies to Retain Great Employees

Human Resources

5 Steps to Investing Wisely in Human Capital Development

Human Resources

How Google, Facebook and Amazon Handle Office Romances -- and How You Should Too