Dixie Gillaspie

Guest Writer
Writer, Coach, Lover of Entrepreneurship

Ever since she was a little girl, Dixie’s least favorite word was "can’t." It still is. She's on a mission to prove that anything is possible, for anyone, but she's especially fond of entrepreneurs. She's good at seeing opportunities where other people see walls, navigating crossroads where other people see dead ends, and unwrapping the gifts of adversity and struggle. Dixie also contributes to Huffington Post and is a senior managing editor for The Good Man Project.

Growth Strategies

Growth through acquisition can be adapted to any size business.
4 min read
Branding

It is becoming harder for brands to stay neutral in our hyper-political times.
5 min read
Crisis Management

Culture is what guides your company, for good or ill, when times are suddenly bad.
5 min read
Personal Improvement

Success is achieving your true passion but knowing what matters most is harder than it sounds.
5 min read
Entrepreneur Mindset

If you never tell people you need a break, don't be surprised when they push you to the snapping point.
5 min read
Growth Strategies

Price is the easiest way to compare your product with the competition but it's just one consideration for your potential customers.
5 min read
Entrepreneur Mindset

The two reasons that the green-eyed monster can kill your business success
5 min read
The Future of Work

Will the changes coming from biogenetic engineering, cloning, connectivity and social media make entrepreneurs change their thinking?
6 min read
Managing Employees

Their fragile egos and overblown sense of self-worth can make them a nightmare, but their drive can make them a dream.
5 min read
Entrepreneurs

Don't let fear of missing out stampede you into an opportunity that isn't the right fit.
5 min read
Success Strategies

Growing your sense of what's possible has a profound effect on the goals you're willing to set.
5 min read
Human Resources

Entrepreneurs who take a strategic approach to hiring find abundant talent.
5 min read
Human Resources

If the slacker everybody has learned to work around quits, no problem. It's the person who always picks up the slack you can't afford to lose.
4 min read
Human Resources

Mostly, it's good when people take ownership of their jobs but, taken to an extreme, it turns toxic.
5 min read
Marketing Strategies

There are universal problems but customers are skeptical when you promise a universal solution.
5 min read
