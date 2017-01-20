You'll Never Accomplish Goals You Don't Really Care About

Success is achieving your true passion but knowing what matters most is harder than it sounds.

learn more about Dixie Gillaspie

By Dixie Gillaspie

Shutterstock

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

This article previously ran on Jan. 8, 2016.

As the New Year approached we were bombarded with advice-packed articles and posts on how to achieve all those goals we set for last year, as well as all the new goals we're setting our sights on for the year just begun.

I have my own arsenal of tools for setting and reaching goals, but the best goal setting practices start with being crystal clear about what you want and then writing it down.

In fact, in a report by Dave Kohl, professor emeritus at Virginia Tech., people who regularly write down their goals earn nine times as much over their lifetimes as the people who don't. Yet 80 percent of Americans say they don't have goals, and 16 percent do have goals don't write them down. Less than 4 percent write down their goals, and fewer than 1 percent actually review them on an ongoing basis.

What you want often isn't obvious.

But what if you can't get past that first step? What if you aren't crystal clear about what you want?

I find that for a lot of people who haven't achieved the goals they set themselves did write them down. I've got some really savvy and disciplined clients. Many of them follow elaborate processes to record and review their goals, as well as constantly remind them of what they need to do to make it happen. But it's still not happening and they don't know why.

Once we work past the self-flagellation and other-focused blame it usually comes down to this: they didn't achieve the goal because it wasn't something they really wanted.

Related: What Crossfit's Murph Workout Taught Me About Goals

The only right answer to "why do I want it?"

This week, as you think back on the year just ending and the fresh New Year to come, I challenge you to ask yourself a question; "Do I want what I want or only what I want to want?"

As you think over the goals you had for 2015 -- written, spoken, or hidden away in some closet of the mind -- ask yourself if there was genuine desire behind it, or if you had it on your list because you thought it should be there. Did it just seem the logical next step? Was it merely something that you could achieve fairly easily?

As you go through goal setting exercises (if you don't have enough of those drop me an email and I'll send you a couple of my favorites), ask yourself if you know why you're adding each item to your list. Do you want to, or do you just want to want to?

There are a lot of reasons we set our sights on goals that aren't truly our own "wants." Social pressure to display badges of success can lead us to put purchases on the goal list that we only care about because of what we think they will prove. "Gurus" and friends admonishing us to set BHAG's (big hairy audacious goals) can make us ashamed of our modest, but passionate, aspirations. Guilt and regrets over past failures can cause us to stubbornly pursue goals that we never really wanted to achieve, which is why we failed to achieve them the first time we wrote them on our list. Praise for successes that didn't really matter can tempt us to set goals for similar successes just because we crave the feedback.

If you ask yourself why you want it, and the answer comes back as anything but, "Because I DO" it doesn't yet belong on your list.

Related: How to Plan for the Next 5 Years

What's missing from your list?

There are also a lot of reasons we don't turn our true desires into written goals. Self-doubt and a belief that we don't deserve or can't have what we want most is a common barrier. Fear of "biting off more than we can chew" or "getting in over our head" are others.

Social values or the expectations of our chosen field can shrink our willingness to set our sights on anything we think would be considered odd, or even inappropriate. We fall prey to the "What will my friends think" mentality or we let our goals and dreams stay in that closet because we have been taught that wanting things just for our own pleasure is selfish.

I'll bet there are things you really DO want that have never shown up your list. They may be dreams, but they've never been promoted to goals you're willing to invest in.

Make this year different. Give yourself a fresh start by not only making that list of goals, but checking it twice, or as many times as it takes to ensure that everything on it is something you really want and are willing to invest the time, money and energy into, to make it happen.

Related: 15 Ways to Overcome Procrastination and Get Stuff Done (Infographic)
Dixie Gillaspie

Writer, Coach, Lover of Entrepreneurship

Ever since she was a little girl, Dixie’s least favorite word was "can’t." It still is. She's on a mission to prove that anything is possible, for anyone, but she's especially fond of entrepreneurs. She's good at seeing opportunities where other people see walls, navigating crossroads where other people see dead ends, and unwrapping the gifts of adversity and struggle. Dixie also contributes to Huffington Post and is a senior managing editor for The Good Man Project.

Related Topics

Entrepreneurs Personal Improvement Goal Setting Setting Goals New Year's Resolution The Goal Standard Challenge The Goal Standard Week 1 (Prep)

Editor's Pick

Uma Thurman's Daredevil Stunt Double Blazed Her Own Trail in a Male-Dominated Industry — Here's What She Wants to Tell Women Everywhere
New Neuroscience Reveals the Best Way to Form Powerful Habits That Stick
She Protected the President's Life Before She Opened a Fitness Center. Here's How She Deals With Imposter Syndrome.
How to Narrow Down Thousands of Franchises to Find the One That's Right for You
10 Rules From People With Blockbuster Personal Brands
A 400-Year-Old Family Business Remains the 'Gold Standard' in Its Category — Its First Women Leaders Reveal the Secret

Most Popular

See all
Business News

I Live on a Cruise Ship for Half of the Year. Look Inside My 336-Square-Foot Cabin with Wraparound Balcony.

I live on a cruise ship with my husband, who works on it, for six months out of the year. Life at "home" can be tight. Here's what it's really like living on a cruise ship.

By Christine Kesteloo

Leadership

New to the C-Suite? Here Are 5 Things I Wish I Knew Before Becoming CEO

For those just beginning the leadership journey, a little insight can go a long way.

By Lou Taylor

Business News

California Restaurant Goes Viral For 'Insane' List of Demands on Job Listing: 'Do Not Apply If You'll Need Nights Off Because Your Grandma Poisoned You'

The Tonga Hut in Palm Springs, California, is generating buzz over its very specific list of demands for a future server.

By Emily Rella

Business News

Online Dating Scammer Steals $1.8 Million from His Victims. Women 'Fed Lie After Lie.'

Another Tinder Swindler strikes again, promising his romantic hookups lucrative investment opportunities.

By Jonathan Small

Business News

The Number of Households Making $150,000 a Year and Renting Has Gone Up 87% Since 2016

The rental market is reportedly becoming more and more geared toward wealthy people.

By Gabrielle Bienasz

Money & Finance

This 61-Year-Old Grandma Who Made $35,000 in the Medical Field Now Earns 7 Figures in Retirement

After working as a certified medical assistant for decades, Sun Yong Kim-Manzolini thought, "There's no way I'm going to do this for the rest of my life."

By Amanda Breen