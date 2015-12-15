Technology

Samsung Takes Apple Patent Case to the Supreme Court

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Samsung Takes Apple Patent Case to the Supreme Court
Image credit: Entrepreneur
3 min read
This story originally appeared on Reuters

Samsung took to the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday in a last-ditch effort to pare back the more than $548 million in damages it must pay Apple for infringing the patents and designs of the iPhone.

Samsung's petition must first be accepted for review by the Supreme Court. It is the latest step in a long-running patent lawsuit between the rival companies that epitomized the global smartphone wars.

Samsung Electronics paid Apple $548.2 million on Monday, fulfilling part of its liability stemming from a 2012 verdict for infringing Apple's patents and copying the iPhone's look.

In its petition to the high court, Samsung said it should not have had to make as much as $399 million of that payout for copying the patented designs of the iPhone's rounded-corner front face, bezel, and gridded icons.

It said that awarding total profits from the sale of its devices with those designs, even if they relate only to a small portion of the phone, allows for "unjustified windfalls" far beyond the inventive value of the patents.

"A patented design might be the essential feature of a spoon or rug. But the same is not true of smartphones, which contain countless other features that give them remarkable functionality wholly unrelated to their design," Samsung told the high court.

"Samsung is escalating this case because it believes that the way the laws were interpreted is not in line with modern times," the company said in a statement.

Apple did not address the new petition, but said in a statement, "We make these products to delight our customers, not for our competitors to flagrantly copy."

The South Korean electronics company's quest to limit damages to Apple comes after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in Washington, D.C., the nation's top patent court, in May stripped about $382 million from the $930 million Samsung owed following the 2012 verdict. The appeals court said the iPhone's appearance could not be protected through trademarks.

Another trial over remaining damages relating to some of Samsung's infringing products in the case is set for next spring.

In its petition on Monday, Samsung also told the Supreme Court that juries should not award damages on certain "functional" aspects of designs, such as flat screens, which allow for the reading of documents, or rounded corners, which make phones easier to slip into a pocket.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Technology

6 Tricks You Need to Know About Zoom

Technology

How Blockchain Is Revolutionizing Business-Communication Networks

Technology

How Enterprise Companies Are Changing Recruitment With AI