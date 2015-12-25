3 Secrets to Creating Content That Speaks to the Reader

December 25, 2015 4 min read

This story originally appeared on PR Newswire's Small Business PR Toolkit



When it comes to content marketing, it's important to get out of the sales mindset in order to reach a wide audience and create a genuine interest in the niche that you are promoting. Of course, your content should draw your readers in and make them want to invest their time or money into the products and services you're ultimately promoting. But the way to do it should always be through crafting interesting, entertaining, and thought-provoking content.

So how exactly do you create content that speaks to your audience and makes them want to buy without making your words sound too "salesy" or pushy? Here are three effective concepts you can start implementing right away to start getting your clients the attention they need for success:

1. Start a conversation

The truth is that your readers are not interested in reading about how fantastic the products and services you're promoting are. They want to gain insight into finding solutions to their everyday problems, and learning about new information and techniques that will help make their lives easier. You have to find a way to incorporate your clients' products and services into useful content that gives your readers something to take away and implement into their own lifestyles.

For example, if you're creating content for an HVAC company, you can create content that revolves around reducing wear and tear on air conditioners or how to minimize the need for heater repairs during cold winters. The idea is to create authority and become a trustworthy friend to readers so they're more likely to naturally look into the products and services associated with your content.

2. Create involvement

Get your readers involved in your content with techniques such as inspiring them to ask questions of themselves that will help them work out their simple problems. Another method is to have them write down lists of goals, interests, and aspirations that they can use to increase different aspects of their lives.

Whether your content helps homeowners sell their homes more quickly, encourages people to adopt a healthier diet, or simply gets stay-at-home parents to think about how they're spending their free time, the point is that you're bringing something valuable and actionable to the table that keeps readers thinking about the companies you represent long after your words have been read.

Like writing in a conversational tone, creating involvement within your words will make your clients' products and services more desirable by readers because they can be used to complement the tools you provide them within your content. After all, who wouldn't want to invest in software that will help keep track of the goals you suggest to readers looking to lose weight?

3. Represent the brand

An important aspect of creating successful marketing content is giving each piece a unique tone that mimics the brand of every individual client you work with. It's a good idea to read through the "about us" page of your clients and ask them to go in depth about the tone and personality they'd like to connect to their business. Every piece of content you create for a particular client should speak the same in terms of personality, style, and authority.

If a client is just starting out and has not yet created a voice for their brand, put yourself in their shoes and think about how you would want to be seen by clients when you're choosing a voice to craft your content with. Take a look at competitor sites not only to weed out topics that have already saturated the internet, but to get a feel for the other voices out there which should help you come up with something unique for your client.

With these tips and tricks in mind, you should be able to come up with something new and unique that draws readers into the brand you're representing and makes them want to keep coming back for more.

Written by Steve Lazuka, Zerys for Agencies