Yelp

Yelp and OpenTable Quietly End Partnership as Rivalry Heats Up

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Yelp and OpenTable Quietly End Partnership as Rivalry Heats Up
Image credit: Yelp | Opentable
3 min read
This story originally appeared on Reuters

Review site Yelp Inc. and restaurant reservation service OpenTable have quietly ended a long-running partnership, the companies confirmed on Thursday, as the one-time allies increasingly eye each other's businesses.

The companies parted ways in April under mounting competition, with OpenTable facing new rivals to its reservation business and Yelp dogged with questions about stalling growth. Both companies are trying to take charge of the entire customer experience, said analyst Ben Bajarin of Creative Strategies.

"If they have to share that customer with someone else, it threatens their long-term viability," he said.

The companies halted a deal that since 2010 had allowed users to make OpenTable reservations through Yelp, home to a trove of reviews from diners.

The move, long speculated by industry watchers, underscores the growing rivalry between the companies, said Kerry Rice, a senior analyst at Needham & Company.

"Those two companies will be more head-to-head competitors," he said.

While the deal was not a big revenue source for either company, Yelp drove traffic to OpenTable, a former OpenTable employee said. But business has kept humming, OpenTable spokeswoman Lisa Singh wrote in an email.

"This did not have a material impact on our business or the millions of diners who find and book great restaurants on OpenTable," she said.

Yelp touted its progress in reservations.

"We're excited about the more than 18,000 restaurants that have chosen Yelp's reservation products for their reach, flexibility, and affordability," a Yelp spokeswoman said in a statement.

The spokeswoman confirmed OpenTable paid Yelp for referrals.

"We had the standard referral relationship with OpenTable that they have with others, and it was immaterial to Yelp," she said.

While OpenTable is best known for bookings and Yelp for reviews, the companies have gradually encroached on each other's territory.

OpenTable, which was acquired by Priceline Group Inc. last year, has expanded its reviews. And Yelp in 2013 acquired rival reservation firm SeatMe, which offers restaurants similar services at a lower price, sparking speculation that the deal with OpenTable was in jeopardy.

The rivalry had intensified in recent years, with SeatMe attempting to poach employees from OpenTable, the former OpenTable employee said.

The end of the deal puts pressure on the companies to solidify their expertise in the new areas so customers don't have to hop back and forth, said Bajarin.

"I personally have found it a lot more inconvenient that they stopped working together," he said.

(Editing by Stephen R. Trousdale and Cynthia Osterman)

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Yelp

Bad Yelp Review? It Could Be the Weather.

Yelp

Yelp Tests Robot Food Deliveries

Yelp

Yelp CEO Responds to Employee Fired After She Wrote a Post About Her Low Pay