Great Achievements: Funding Win for Cult TV Fans

December 23, 2015 2 min read

Looking for inspiration? Here's look back at some of last week’s most impressive achievements from a slate of game-changing entrepreneurs.

A record breaking crowdfunding campaign

The Kickstarter funded revival of cult favorite TV series Mystery Science Theater 3000 reached a major crowdfunding milestone at the close of its campaign, with the final tally of $5,764,229 making the most funded video project the site has ever had putting it ahead of the campaigns for the Veronica Mars movie and the new series of Reading Rainbow.

Video Network snags support

Los Angeles-based startup Tastemade snagged a $40 million funding round last week. The digital video network is four years old and focused on food, travel and lifestyle. Previously, the company raised $40.3 million, but over the past two years.

An exciting venture

Slack, the popular workplace communication management tool, announced that it was starting an $80 million venture capital fund to make early-stage investments into companies that make products that could be incorporated into the seven-year-old startup's platform. The fund is being launched in conjunction with six of the company's investors. Slack was valued at $2.8 billion back in March and has a user base of more than 2 million.

