The 12 Days of Start-Up: An Entrepreneur Holiday Carol

Image credit: haber.hisse.net
VIP Contributor
Professional Speaker and Business Communication Expert
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Warning: Holiday cheer ahead.

If you’re a bah-humbug type you may not find this amusing. But if you can pull yourself out of your Scroogeness, you may just find yourself singing along.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year. Get ready to jingle all the way. May your days be merry and bright. And may columnists overuse holiday clichés to bring you new renditions of classic holiday songs.

I give you my version of the 12 Days of Christmas for a Startup.

 

On the first day of start-up my business yielded me:

The first round of seed funding.

 

On the second day of start-up my business yielded me:

Two employees

And the first round of seed funding.

 

On the third day of start-up my business yielded me:

Three iterations

Two employees

And the first round of seed funding.

 

On the fourth day of start-up my business yielded me:

Four A/B tests

Three iterations

Two employees

And the first round of seed funding.

 

On the fifth day of start-up my business yielded me:

Free pub-lic-i-ty!

Four A/B tests

Three iterations

Two employees

And the first round of seed funding.

 

On the sixth day of start-up my business yielded me:

Six investors calling

Free pub-lic-i-ty!

Four A/B tests

Three iterations

Two employees

And the first round of seed funding.

 

On the seventh day of start-up my business yielded me:

Seven more employees

Six investors calling

Free pub-lic-i-ty!

Four A/B tests

Three iterations

Two employees

And the first round of seed funding.

 

On the eighth day of start-up my business yielded me:

Eight thousand users

Seven more employees

Six investors calling

Free pub-lic-i-ty!

Four A/B tests

Three iterations

Two employees

And the first round of seed funding.

 

On the ninth day of start-up my business yielded me:

Nine consultants knocking

Eight thousand using

Seven people selling

Six investors calling

Free pub-lic-i-ty!

Four A/B tests

Three iterations

Two employees

And the first round of seed funding.

 

On the tenth day of start-up my business yielded me:

Ten slides for pitching

Nine consultants knocking

Eight thousand using

Seven people selling

Six investors calling

Free pub-lic-i-ty!

Four A/B tests

Three iterations

Two employees

And the first round of seed funding.

 

On the eleventh day of start-up my business yielded me:

Eleven months of doubting

Ten slides for pitching

Nine consultants knocking

Eight thousand using

Seven people selling

Six investors calling

Free pub-lic-i-ty!

Four A/B tests

Three iterations

Two employees

And the first round of seed funding.

 

On the twelfth day of start-up my business yielded me:

Twelve months of profit

Eleven months of doubting

Ten slides for pitching

Nine consultants knocking

Eight thousand using

Seven people selling

Six investors calling

Free pub-lic-i-ty!

Four A/B tests

Three iterations

Two employees

And the first round of seed funding.

Here's to a productive and profitable 2016! Thanks for your readership. I look forward to bringing you more content in the new year.

