Jill Schiefelbein

VIP Contributor
Professional Speaker and Business Communication Expert
Jill Schiefelbein is a former professor, professional speaker, and business communication expert. From analyzing documents obtained from military raids of terrorist camps to dissect jihadi communication strategies, building an online education office serving more than 60,000 students, to her own award-winning entrepreneurial ventures, Schiefelbein loves a strategic challenge. Her business, The Dynamic Communicator, creates and executes communication strategies that help companies solve problems, retain talent and produce revenue. Pre-order her new book Dynamic Communication (Entrepreneur Press, March 2017) today.

How to Get More Out of Every Day: Lifestyle Optimization for High Performers
Productivity

How to Get More Out of Every Day: Lifestyle Optimization for High Performers

We only have 24 hours a day -- here's how to get the most out of every second.
6 min read
Navigating Entrepreneurial Whiplash
emotional health

Navigating Entrepreneurial Whiplash

Abrupt emotional highs and lows come with the territory when you're starting up something that matters to you.
5 min read
Want to Grow a Photography Business? Look Beyond the Picture.
Photography

Want to Grow a Photography Business? Look Beyond the Picture.

How to stand out in a crowded industry.
6 min read
Robert Herjavec on Entrepreneurship, Working with Inventive Kids and Bringing Prototypes to Life
Robert Herjavec

Robert Herjavec on Entrepreneurship, Working with Inventive Kids and Bringing Prototypes to Life

Is your prototype ready for the next step?
4 min read
What the Baseball Playoffs Can Teach Entrepreneurs About Fan Engagement
Customer Engagement

What the Baseball Playoffs Can Teach Entrepreneurs About Fan Engagement

How Game 7 of the ALCS changed my outlook on engagement, and what you should watch for in the World Series.
6 min read
Burnouts, Crashes and Endless Business Plateaus
Burnout

Burnouts, Crashes and Endless Business Plateaus

The unexpected benefits available on the not-so glamorous side of entrepreneurship.
7 min read
6 Steps for Turning Your Employees Into Intrapreneurs
Intrapreneurs

6 Steps for Turning Your Employees Into Intrapreneurs

If you want employees who think like entrepreneurs, follow these 6 tips for creating a culture where ideas and action are valued.
8 min read
Why Problem Solvers, Not Whiners, Always Win in Business
Problem Solving

Why Problem Solvers, Not Whiners, Always Win in Business

Discover the techniques you can use to help your employees better understand how to tackle – and not just complain about -- problems.
7 min read
The 4 Rules of Treating Employees Equitably
Employee Compensation

The 4 Rules of Treating Employees Equitably

If you want to be a respected boss, a revered manager and a followed leader, you need to understand the four tenets of workplace equity.
7 min read
Smart Tips for Working With Your Virtual Teams
Team Management

Smart Tips for Working With Your Virtual Teams

Discover how to effectively manage and communicate with your business's virtual teams in order to grow your business.
6 min read
The Biggest Communication Mistakes Entrepreneurs Make
Communication

The Biggest Communication Mistakes Entrepreneurs Make

Avoid these costly communication mistakes by heeding the advice of 15 successful women founders and CEOs.
7 min read
3 Strategies for Making Meetings Really Work for You
Meetings

3 Strategies for Making Meetings Really Work for You

Learn how to run your business meetings effectively and efficiently to help become a better leader.
6 min read
Creating Sales Presentations That Convince Prospects to Buy
Sales

Creating Sales Presentations That Convince Prospects to Buy

Find out more about one of the best organizational structures for any presentation, and learn how to apply it to make positive changes, deliver presentations that will be remembered, and drive results.
7 min read
This Innovation Expert Tells You How to Develop Strong Teams
Leadership

This Innovation Expert Tells You How to Develop Strong Teams

Author Jill Schiefelbein chats with Ekaterina Walter about how leaders can foster innovation within their organizations and within teams.
2 min read
Using a 5-Step Model for Any Public Speech
Public Speaking

Using a 5-Step Model for Any Public Speech

Ever heard of "TEMPTaction"? If not, now's the time to learn more about it to create speeches that really connect with your audience.
8 min read

Books by Jill Schiefelbein

Dynamic Communication

Dynamic Communication

Buy From
