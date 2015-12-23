Philanthropy

Study: Most of the World's Richest Philanthropists Are Self-Made

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Study: Most of the World's Richest Philanthropists Are Self-Made
Image credit: Kjetil Ree | Wikimedia Commons
Bill and Melinda Gates
Senior Entrepreneurship Writer at CNBC
3 min read

Entrepreneurs who make an insane amount of money also give an insane amount of money away to charity.

Those who aren’t born into wealth are especially likely to give back. Of the ultra high net worth philanthropists in the world, 73 percent are self-made, according to a recent report by market research firm Wealth X and financial advisory firm Arton Capital.

The term “ultra high net worth” refers to those individuals who have net assets in excess of $30 million.  

Related: 6 Founders Whose Companies Are Making a Big Difference in the World

Together, ultra high net worth individuals donated $112 billion to charity in 2014. For some perspective, that’s equal to about the gross domestic product of Morocco.

On average, ultra high net worth philanthropists give more money to charity than they spend on luxuries. Over the course of their lifetimes, the average person in this group donates $28.7 million to charity. Meanwhile, their average real estate and luxury assets total $19 million on average.  

Related: How to Make the Most of Your Charitable Donation

Not all self-made billionaires give the same amount. If you consider the amount that ultra high net worth philanthropists give across their entire life, then India, the U.K. and Hong Kong have the most generous donors. As a percentage of their net worth, the U.K., U.S. and Hong Kong have the most generous donors.

Click to Enlarge+
How to Use chart (Infographic)
Wealth-X and arton capital philanthropy report 2015.

 

Overwhelmingly, these big time givers are older, above the age of 60.

Click to Enlarge+
How to Use chart (Infographic)
Wealth-X and arton capital philanthropy report 2015.

 

So where does all that money go? Schools get a hefty chunk. Ultra high net worth philanthropists give to their alma maters. By contrast, religious charities get the biggest portion of giving coming from the entire population.

Click to Enlarge+
How to Use chart (Infographic)
Wealth-X and arton capital philanthropy report 2015.

 

Going forward, expect to see even more philanthropic giving from the world’s ultra-wealthy. Bill Gates and Warren Buffett famously initiated a Giving Pledge in 2010, whereby billionaires commit to giving away more than half of their wealth to charity. As of November, 138 billionaires have taken the pledge.

Also expect that giving will be ever more strategic and targeted in the future. Entrepreneurial-minded ultra high net worth philanthropists are increasingly looking for ways to ensure that their donations are being spent efficiently. That’s given rise to a new space of “venture philanthropy,” according to the report. That includes impact investing, micro investing and other innovative philanthropy tools that include metrics to measure the efficiency of donations.

Related: Mark Zuckerberg Uses Daughter's Birth to Announce New Charity

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Buy From
Elephants Before Unicorns

Elephants Before Unicorns

Buy From
Stress-Less Leadership

Stress-Less Leadership

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Philanthropy

Success Unshared Is Failure: the Philosophy That Took This Mogul From Homeless to Billionaire

Philanthropy

How to Break Through the Noise to Raise Awareness and Funding for a Cause

Philanthropy

What Craig Newmark Can Teach Entrepreneurs About Philanthropy