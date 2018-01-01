Philanthropy

This Brooklyn Entrepreneur Was Shaken to Her Core by Nepal's Devastating Earthquake and Did Something Incredible

How a jewelry designer poured her passion into reviving devastated communities with new entrepreneurial projects.
Joan Oleck | 8 min read
The Most Fulfilling Way to Enjoy Your Success Is to Create a Lasting Legacy
Do good and you will be remembered fondly.
Jon Schumacher | 4 min read
Do All Superheroes Wear Capes? No, But Anyone Can Still Be a Hero.
A wonderful, feel-good fact: Mike Ilitch, the late founder of Little Caesars, paid Rosa Parks's rent for more than a decade.
Jeffrey Hayzlett | 7 min read
Looking for a Philanthropic Passion? Learn How to Give Back by Following This Guide.
If you'd like to volunteer more or even become an activist, these tips can guide you to the causes that mean the most to you.
Jessica Abo | 5 min read
Jeff Bezos Starts a $2 Billion Fund for Schools and the Homeless
'We'll use the same set of principles that have driven Amazon. Most important among those will be genuine, intense customer obsession. The child will be the customer,' the Amazon CEO says.
Michael Kan | 2 min read
The Founder of #HappyPeriod Shares How to 'Get Off Your Butt and Make Your Passion Part of Your Everyday Life'

'You get excited even at your losses. Because it wasn't a failure, it was a lesson,' says Chelsea VonChaz.
Nina Zipkin | 6 min read
Will Getting Rich Make You a Jerk?
Believe it or not, if you weren't a jerk to begin with it could have the opposite effect.
Gene Marks | 4 min read
How We Helped Our Millennials Fall in Love With Philanthropy
A transparent workplace, hands-on opportunities and cutting-edge tech will keep your millennials engaged.
Richard Burns | 8 min read
5 Signs You Have What It Takes to Be a Millionaire
People with a deep passion for their work are motivated to work hard. That's when they start to make serious money.
Timothy Sykes | 4 min read
Does It Matter What Motivates Business Philanthropy?
When a business gives back, everybody wins.
Brian Jones | 6 min read
