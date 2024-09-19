Get All Access for $5/mo

Craigslist's 71-Year-Old Founder Is Donating $100 Million to Cybersecurity. Here's Why. Craig Newmark's giving philosophy comes from a concept that means "repairing the world."

By Sherin Shibu Edited by Melissa Malamut

Key Takeaways

  • Craig Newmark was worth $1.3 billion in 2020 and pledged to give away almost all of his wealth to charitable causes in December 2022.
  • On Wednesday, he pledged $100 million to support U.S. cybersecurity.

Craig Newmark, the 71-year-old retired founder of Craigslist, has four focus areas for philanthropy: military families and vets, cybersecurity, journalism, and pigeon rescue.

On Wednesday, he pledged $100 million to support U.S. cybersecurity, bringing his total giving and pledges to $400 million since 2015.

Craig Newmark. Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images

According to the Wall Street Journal, Newmark has already committed over 20% of the $100 million pledge to organizations and projects around cybersecurity. Common Sense Media, for example, received $2 million to support efforts like a cybersecurity awareness campaign for parents and teachers.

Related: Melinda French Gates Reveals Her Next Move After Leaving Gates Foundation: 'Set Your Own Agenda or Someone Else Will Set It For You'

Newmark was worth $1.3 billion in 2020 and pledged to give away almost all his wealth to charitable causes in December 2022. He told the Journal that his giving was inspired by the Judaic concept of tikkun olam, Hebrew for "repairing the world."

Newmark's approach is to find the right people, give them the resources they need, "and then get outta their way," according to his philanthropy's website. He doesn't give organizations who receive grants requirements to hit certain targets.

Newmark has yet to commit $88 million of his latest $100 million pledge. Applications are open through his foundation's website where he personally vets the proposals.

Related: Warren Buffett Just Changed Up His Will and Locked Out the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation
Sherin Shibu

Entrepreneur Staff

News Reporter

Sherin Shibu is a business news reporter at Entrepreneur.com. She previously worked for PCMag, Business Insider, The Messenger, and ZDNET as a reporter and copyeditor. Her areas of coverage encompass tech, business, strategy, finance, and even space. She is a Columbia University graduate.

