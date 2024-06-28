Ending Soon! Save 33% on All Access

Warren Buffett Just Changed Up His Will and Locked Out the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Buffett still donated over nine million Berkshire Hathaway shares to the foundation, but the contributions will only continue during his lifetime.

By Sherin Shibu Edited by Melissa Malamut

Key Takeaways

  • Warren Buffett will put almost all of his fortune into a new charitable trust upon his death.
  • His three children will oversee the trust and agree together on how to distribute the funds.
  • Buffett also donated about $5.3 billion worth of Berkshire Hathaway shares to five organizations on Friday, including the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Warren Buffett revised his will and gave his biggest yearly donation yet to five charities.

Buffett told The Wall Street Journal on Friday that almost all of his fortune, valued at about $130 billion, will now go into a new charitable trust upon his death. Buffett's children, Susie, Howie, and Peter Buffett, will helm the organization together and must unanimously choose where the money goes.

"I feel very, very good about the values of my three children, and I have 100% trust in how they will carry things out," Buffett told the Journal.

Warren Buffett. Photographer: Christopher Goodney/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The new will ensures that more than 99% of Buffett's estate will go towards philanthropic efforts, per a Berkshire Hathaway press statement. Buffett signed the Giving Pledge in 2006 to give more than 99% of his wealth to charitable causes during his lifetime or death.

Related: Warren Buffett Answers Succession Question at Annual Meeting

Buffett currently donates yearly to five organizations: The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation, the Howard G. Buffett Foundation, the Susan A. Buffett Foundation, and the NoVo Foundation.

The Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation is named after Buffett's late first wife and chaired by his daughter; the final three are run by each of his children.

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation received the bulk of the donation, with 9.93 million shares. Buffett donated 993,035 shares to the Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation and 695,122 shares each to the remaining three.

Buffett disclosed to the Journal that his annual contributions to the five organizations will only occur across his lifetime.

"The Gates Foundation has no money coming after my death," Buffett, who resigned from the Gates Foundation board in 2021, told the publication.

Related: Melinda French Gates Resigns From Gates Foundation

Buffett began giving to each of these foundations annually beginning in 2006. His contribution this year was his highest one yet, coming in at 13 million, or $5.3 billion, of Berkshire Hathaway class B shares.

In the past 18 years of giving to these organizations, Buffett has donated over $55 billion.

The record $5.3 billion contribution on Friday brings Buffett's net worth down to nearly $130 billion, making him now the tenth richest person in the world instead of the eighth, per Forbes estimates.
Sherin Shibu

Entrepreneur Staff

News Reporter

Sherin Shibu is a business news reporter at Entrepreneur.com. She previously worked for PCMag, Business Insider, The Messenger, and ZDNET as a reporter and copyeditor. Her areas of coverage encompass tech, business, strategy, finance, and even space. She is a Columbia University graduate.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Franchise

A Buddy's Franchise is Built for Success in a Recession Resistant Industry

Over the past six decades Buddy's has refined a proven operating model and established relational equity with its customers. With best-in-class training, support and service, franchisees have peace of mind knowing that they are being set up for success.

By Matthew Goldstein
Business News

Mark Zuckerberg Sounds Off on Developing AI: 'I Don't Think AI Technology Is a Thing That Should Be Hoarded'

Meta's CEO spoke about AI's future during an interview with YouTuber, Kalloway.

By Emily Rella
Business Process

The Key to Preparing Your Business for an Eventual Investment or Sale

How an investment teaser can help diagnose (and fix) flaws in your business.

By Beth (Saunders) Mazza
Starting a Business

I Started My Business with $1,000 — It's Now Worth Billions and Serves Over 163 Million People. These 7 Principles Were My Secrets to Success.

How seven simple principles can you help you build the business of your dreams.

By Richard Chaifetz
Marketing

Here Are the SEO Metrics That Matter in 2024

Explore the crucial SEO metrics for 2024 that every digital marketer needs to focus on for enhanced search engine visibility and performance.

By Nikola Baldikov
Business News

Walmart Is Making a Major Change to Its Price Displays in Thousands of Stores

The retailer is implementing digital labels in roughly 2,300 locations.

By Emily Rella