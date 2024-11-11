Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

"Give a man a fish and you feed him for a day; teach a man to fish and you feed him for a lifetime." This proverb from Chinese philosopher Lao Tzu is possibly one of the most famous sayings on the importance of empowerment through education. And it is certainly a concept that has, for nearly 15 years now, fueled the mission of the Fatima Bint Mohamed Bin Zayed Initiative (FBMI)- an initiative that aims to empower underprivileged communities in Afghanistan by offering them employment as well as key skill sets. And at the helm of the venture is Maywand Jabarkhyl, the CEO, who sourced his personal experiences as a second-generation immigrant to launch the FBMI in 2010.

"The FBMI was born from a deep-seated desire to bridge the development gap by providing sustainable employment opportunities to create lasting and tangible impact at the grassroots level," Jabarkhyl says. "Growing up in the United Kingdom as the son of Afghan immigrants, I experienced firsthand the struggles faced, which fueled my passion for humanitarian work. My vision for FBMI was thus to empower low-income Afghans, especially women, by providing sustainable income sources and opportunities in healthcare, education, and economic development. Over the past 15 years, we have positively impacted over two million lives, and I take immense pride in having achieved many of the initial ambitions with which we began, including empowering female artisans and farmers, and providing essential services to those in need - all sustainably."

Source: FBMI

When the FBMI was created in 2010, it bore the name of the UAE royal family member under whose patronage it was launched: HH Sheikha Fatima Bint Mohamed Bin Zayed, the wife of the UAE's founder, the late HH Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. The initiative was formed as a joint venture between Sheikha Fatima and Tanveer Investments, a UAE-headquartered firm that invests primarily in sustainable and social impact projects, where Jabarkhyl has been the CEO since 2008. The FBMI's operations have thus been a culmination of Jabarkhyl's sustainable investment experiences and his personal ambitions to see his native land thrive- an approach that has ensured the successful employment of over 8,000 Afghan people, 70% of whom are women, till date. "We quantify the sustainable impact we create through comprehensive metrics, including employment rates, educational enrollments, and healthcare services provided," he explains. "Regular assessments of our initiatives allow us to gauge effectiveness and make necessary adjustments, ensuring that we deliver long-term benefits and reinforcing our commitment to sustainability. In an environmental aspect, we ensure compliance with all worldwide standards, including reducing, reusing, and recycling plastics, and using biodegradable packaging wherever possible. Even on the ground in Afghanistan our waste water is stored in septic tanks and properly disposed of."

Now, Afghanistan, with its vibrant culture, flavorsome art and cuisine, and diverse traditions, has also been a land where economic progress has been hindered due to socio-political reasons. While it may not be necessary to delve into those developments in this piece, it is necessary to address that the country's people are certainly welcome to finding new ways of financial self-empowerment. To do this, Jabarkhyl has chosen four key areas of focus: arts and culture, education, health, and strategic advisory. "These areas were chosen because they are critical to creating a holistic approach to empowerment," he adds. "For example, our education initiatives help children gain the skills needed for future employment, while our healthcare programs ensure that families are healthy enough to thrive. Each vertical interconnects to foster a sustainable cycle of growth, making a real difference in the lives of those we serve. The arts and culture pillar constitutes the employment opportunities we provide in cottage industries, through carpet weaving, jewelry making, wood work or even farming using traditional agricultural techniques, we are working to keep culture and heritage alive. Our strategic advisory arms work to amplify the work we do on the ground. Through our strategic partnerships with governments, international organizations, non-government organizations (NGOs) and the private sector, we've been able to showcase a truly successful, sustainable and holistic model to the world. Ultimately our efforts over the years have led to healthier and happier communities."

Two of FBMI's social enterprises from the arts and culture vertical have, in fact, set up operations in the UAE: Zuleya, a firm based in Dubai Design District (D3) that sells Afghan handmade carpets and handicrafts; and Mira, a brand representing independent farmers from across Afghanistan who share a vision of naturally growing fruits, nuts and saffron while avoiding the use of harsh chemicals or preservatives. These two entities, like the many other artistic ventures that FBMI has facilitated within Afghanistan, have also allowed authentic Afghan essence to reach wider parts of the world. In fact, in September 2016, when Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, the current President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, visited the Vatican in September 2016, a special Pontifex Carpet -named the 'Tolerance Carpet'- made by Zuleya's weavers was gifted to Pope Francis. "Afghan culture is rich with traditions of craftsmanship, resilience, and community," Jabarkhyl says. "FBMI's work helps preserve these values by empowering artisans to continue their crafts while fostering a sense of pride and cultural identity."

In September 2016, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, the current President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, visited the Vatican and gifted a special Pontifex Carpet made by Zuleya's weavers to Pope Francis. Source: FBMI

FBMI's ventures across its other three verticals too have created significant impact of their own. "Our health and education programs have facilitated schooling for over 20,000 children and provided healthcare to more than 1,800,000 individuals," Jabarkhyl reveals. "Ongoing initiatives include our vocational training programs upskilling men and women, providing them an opportunity to earn more income, as well as providing basic literacy courses. Our biggest success to date has been the healthcare we provide to remote and often inaccessible areas. Alongside our clinics, mobile health teams travel across the country conducting health checks as well as dispensing essential supplies such as hygiene kits and simple medications. In 2020, we joined the fight against Polio, working alongside such international organizations as Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and the World Health Organization (WHO). I believe our biggest strength lies in implementing the multi-sectoral approach, generating employment, and conducting charitable activities alongside our operations."

HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, visiting Mira's stand at the 2023 World Government Summit in Dubai. Source: FBMI

In addition to Afghanistan, the FBMI has also expanded its operations to parts of the neighbouring nations of India and Pakistan. But an important point to note is that the FBMI doesn't operate using any external funds. While explaining that this was an intentional decision to ensure a self-sustaining venture, in a pleasant coincidence, Jabarkhyl makes a reference to the very proverb that this article began with. "We generate revenue through our social enterprises, such as Zuleya and Mira, reinvesting profits back into our initiatives," he explains. "This approach creates a cycle of growth and independence, allowing us to remain impactful without relying on donations and fostering a sense of ownership among the communities we serve. I firmly believe that if we are going to work towards a sustainable future and "teaching people to fish", we must ensure that our own mindsets move away from that of a charitable nature towards being more developmental."

The Fatima Bint Mohamed Bin Zayed Initiative helps underprivileged societies by investing in their skills, health, and education through social enterprises and thus empowers them to help themselves. Source: FBMI

Jabarkhyl's insights, in many ways, answer the question of whether philanthropy and a financially-driven business can go hand-in-hand. Jabarkhyl, in fact, mentions that the two can easily "coexist harmoniously." "A philanthropic venture can achieve financial sustainability when it operates with a clear business strategy," he continues. "At FBMI, we illustrate that social impact can generate economic returns, creating a resilient model for community development. By blending these worlds, we can create lasting change that uplifts communities while ensuring our initiatives thrive. As opposed to simply creating a company that has a strong corporate social responsibility (CSR) focus, we've been able to embed CSR as the core cornerstone of the businesses from the offset. This in turn gives us a unique advantage against competition."

It is precisely with this mindset that Jabarkhyl is confident that the FBMI model can be applied to other sociopolitically-affected nations as well. "In 2023, we launched our plans to expand the model to 50 countries by 2050," Jabarkhyl reveals. "We believe that the challenges faced by Afghan communities are not unique. Our sustainable framework can be adapted to support marginalized groups in various regions, such as Africa and parts of the Middle East. Our goal is to demonstrate that sustainable solutions can transcend borders, allowing us to uplift diverse communities around the world. By carefully building relationships and trust with individuals and local community elders, it has given us unprecedented access where humanitarian needs are often greatest. For 2025, our target countries include Tanzania, Kenya, and regions in the UAE. itself."

Maywand Jabarkhyl, CEO, Fatima Bint Mohamed bin Zayed Initiative, Source: FBMI

As such, it is the impact that the FBMI has created so far that will be the venture's biggest factor of motivation for the road ahead, assures Jabarkhyl. "We've already impacted so many local charities and organizations in the UAE to start thinking in a sustainable manner, and as a result of educating others about our model we've even influenced the creation of government entities- all focused on sustainability and social enterprise," Jabarkhyl says. "What drives me is witnessing the profound transformations in individuals and communities through our work. I envision that, in the next 10+ years, FBMI will expand its reach, empowering millions more while preserving every country's rich cultural traditions. My ultimate legacy is to create a sustainable model of empowerment that inspires others globally to adopt sustainable funding and practices, thereby making a lasting impact on communities everywhere."

