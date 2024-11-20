Get All Access for $5/mo

'Unexpected Funding': Paychex's Founder Donates $85 Million to 41 Nonprofits. Here's Where the Money Is Going. Paychex founder Tom Golisano has given half a billion dollars to philanthropic causes this year alone.

By Sherin Shibu Edited by Melissa Malamut

Key Takeaways

  • Tom Golisano is the founder of HR, payroll, and benefits provider Paychex.
  • The 83-year-old billionaire donated $85 million on Tuesday to over 40 nonprofits.
  • His total donations this year now come out to $500 million.

Tom Golisano believes that "the only wealth you get to keep is that which you give away."

The 83-year-old billionaire founder of Paychex, an HR, payroll, and benefits provider, voiced the sentiment on Tuesday at an event at Artis-Naples, a museum in Naples, Florida.

"This year I've decided to act on that saying," Golisano said, per Barron's. He announced at the event that he would be making 41 donations ranging from $150,000 to $10 million to nonprofits in southwest Florida. The philanthropic gifts total $85 million and are unrestricted, meaning each organization can decide on its own how to best use the funds. Each sum will be gradually paid out to each nonprofit organization over the next four to five years.

Related: Melinda French Gates Announces Open Call for $250 Million Fund. Here's Who Can Apply.

"I hope this unexpected funding helps them broaden their impact and strengthen their organizations so they can expand their services and those they serve," Golisano stated.

Tom Golisano. Photo by Bobby Bank/Getty Images

The biggest donations Golisano made were to the Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida ($10 million), Ave Maria University ($10 million), Naples Comprehensive Health ($5 million), Guadalupe Center ($3 million), and Easterseals Southwest Florida ($5 million).

Golisano split $10 million between 20 animal welfare nonprofits, with $1.5 million each going to the Cape Coral Animal Shelter, the Gulf Coast Humane Society, and SNIP Collier.

His donations also went to organizations tackling community needs, intellectual and developmental disabilities, and healthcare.

Golisano's overall donations this year come to $500 million so far, while his lifetime philanthropic contributions now total more than $860 million.

Related: Melinda French Gates Reveals Her Next Move After Leaving Gates Foundation: 'Set Your Own Agenda or Someone Else Will Set It For You'

Golisano is worth $5.6 billion, according to Forbes estimates. He founded Paychex in 1971 with $3,000 in starting capital; the company had a market capitalization of over $50 billion at the time of writing.
Sherin Shibu

Entrepreneur Staff

News Reporter

Sherin Shibu is a business news reporter at Entrepreneur.com. She previously worked for PCMag, Business Insider, The Messenger, and ZDNET as a reporter and copyeditor. Her areas of coverage encompass tech, business, strategy, finance, and even space. She is a Columbia University graduate.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Growing a Business

Obsessing Over Your Product Can Hurt Your Business — Here's What You Need to Focus on to Fuel Sustainable Growth

Forget about perfecting your product. Here's how sales-led startups thrive in any market.

By Will Fan
Starting a Business

He Started a Business That Surpassed $100 Million in Under 3 Years: 'Consistent Revenue Right Out of the Gate'

Ryan Close, founder and CEO of Bartesian, had run a few small businesses on the side — but none of them excited him as much as the idea for a home cocktail machine.

By Amanda Breen
Employee Experience & Recruiting

Avoid Costly Hiring Mistakes by Spotting These Employee Warning Signs

Hiring is an art, not a science — especially today, with computer-generated résumés, an extremely diverse candidate pool, and decreasing employee loyalty. Here are some tips for how to zero in on the right applicants, with equal parts caution and consideration.

By Emily Reynolds Bergh
Marketing

How Small Businesses Can Leverage Dark Social to Drive Word-of-Mouth Marketing

Dark social accounts for 70% of social media shares and is crucial for small businesses. Here's how you can tap into this hidden marketing opportunity.

By Nicholas Leighton
Business News

Looking for a Remote Job? Here Are the Most In-Demand Skills to Have on Your Resume, According to Employers.

Employers are looking for interpersonal skills like teamwork as well as specific coding skills.

By Sherin Shibu
Science & Technology

How AI-Driven Knowledge Can Build a Smarter Culture in Your Organization

AI is changing the way we share knowledge and reducing gaps that hinder collaboration and productivity. Many questions have been raised about the impact full AI integration will have on team culture. For me, it represents empowerment and an opportunity to create a continuous learning environment.

By Tom Medema