Infographic: Tourism and M-Commerce

Infographic: Tourism and M-Commerce
Image credit: Shutterstock
Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

We know that e-commerce in the GCC's travel industry is growing, but what about m-commerce? Travelers from Saudi Arabia and the UAE are using their phones and tablets to book flights and hotels for a much-needed vacation, and not by a small margin either; over the past year, we've seen the most growth in those two countries in comparison to the US, UK, Germany, and Japan. The infographic below by Destinia reveals some interesting data about mobile-booking trends.

