Develop These 7 Habits to Unlock Your Greatness

December 31, 2015 6 min read

We are all born with an equal potential for greatness. There are no exceptions, yet most achieve far below their potential while a small handful rise to extraordinary heights and become legends. To rank amongst the elite you must consciously change your habits. Greatness does not show up with time or because you think about it. Greatness is a virtue you must consciously invest in every minute of every day. Be intentional about greatness and go after it with an unwavering belief in your abilities to achieve success and excellence.

1. Sense of purpose and vision.

The mindset necessary for achieving greatness lies in understanding that success is not your ultimate goal. This goal is too small and unilateral. To strive for greatness you must be well-rounded. You must be more interested in building a cause that touches others, not a business. Be willing to step out of the box. Strive to be a pioneer, a trend setter, a game changer and a radical thinker who is deeply driven to make this world a better place.

The two habits necessary to accomplish your goals and ideals are; an unwavering dedication to your cause and the desire to make a significant difference. To achieve greatness you have to know the deeper reasons for building your business. It is these deeper emotional reasons where you discover a well of passion, dedication, perseverance and the willingness to fight to the bitter end for your victory.

Be willing to suffer along the way.

2. Strong set of core values.

To unlock your greatness be clear on your values. Your values are the unconscious motivators which shape your future. It is your values which drive your actions and behaviors. Be clear on the mission and values your business stands for and what goals are in line to make you unique to the consumer. Consumers love to invest in and be a part of any mission they believe in and one they see as beneficial.

Anyone who has reached greatness is fanatical about the values upon which their business stands. Significant earnings are created from principles based in strong values where you do not need to sell your soul to experience greatness.

3. Unwavering belief.

Your beliefs develop the foundational rules of how you play the game of success. To be a great achiever, create a rule book that enhances your success and sets you apart from the average person whose self-limiting beliefs keeps them thinking small and living small. An unwavering belief in your vision will lead to your greatness. Adopt a rebel heart. Refuse to take "no" for an answer. Be courageous enough to go against the grain. Rise to the occasion when faced with obstacles.

The only person who can stop your greatness is you. Practice the art of failing and getting up again and again. This gives you the resiliency necessary for creating a strong mind. Rid yourself of each belief you outgrow along your journey and grow new beliefs to put in place of the old.

4. Enjoy in the process.

Greatness in its truest form is not about the goal as much as it is about the process of getting there. Commit to defying the odds, overcoming huge challenges and taking the road less traveled. Instant gratification does not bring happiness, greatness or success. Happiness comes from the pursuit of excellence. Walt Disney is a great example of a visionary who suffered repeated financial setbacks and business disasters, yet persevered with an unfaltering belief in his vision.

Accept that to be great you must journey where many avoid. They are not brave enough to seek greatness. See your challenges as stepping stones to you playing a much bigger business game. Do not give in when you get a rejection. Keep striving.

5. Make efficient decisions.

Greatness is a decision. To make a definitive decision means to cut out all other possibilities. In other words, neither failure nor distraction are options to those who choose to succeed.

Every great achiever makes this decision about their future. Analyze your decisions to determine if they are getting you where you need to go. Strive to learn quickly what works to grow your business and what decisions are taking you off course.

6. Daily goals and work habits.

Behind every extraordinary success is the discipline of creating daily goals backed by work habits which show huge payoffs. It is very rare to be an overnight success. Success is about repetition and the culmination of consistent small steps over time. True success in any field boils down to your days filled with hard work, practice and patience.

To reach your desired levels of greatness, develop habits that promote your success. Rid yourself of habits that get in your way, such as procrastination. Imagine if one of your idols was running your business, think about what consistent daily action they would take in your business to achieve success. Do what you think they would do.

7. Positive self-identification.

Success and your ability to achieve it largely boil down to seeing and identifying yourself as the single most powerful influence on your future. Great achievers, at some point, all awaken to their true nature. Stay committed to learning from your past, rather than letting it hold you back. Don't allow current obstacles or circumstances to dictate your future.

Let it be your constant quest to reinvent yourself, your life, your vision of yourself and your business. This will catapult you a cut of above the rest. Believe you are destined for greatness. Analyze the ways in which you allow your past to define you and find solutions to change those beliefs. Write a script for what and who you want to become.

Success comes from the inside out. Greatness is not a goal you achieve or a skill you have, but a virtue, a state of mind, a habit you develop. Greatness is an inner game, defined by your own rules where the only way you can claim your victory is to elevate your mind, positioning all your thoughts towards the idea of excellence.

Commit to constant learning and to recognizing when and where you need to step out of your own way. Change the aspects of yourself that keep you from greatness. Do not allow yourself to be boxed in by your own inner doubts or limiting beliefs. By changing the rules of your inner game, you wake up to your own extraordinary potential to achieve levels of greatness you never thought possible.

“You were put on this earth to achieve your greatest self, to live out your purpose, and to do it courageously.” - Steve Maraboli, Life, the Truth, and Being Free

