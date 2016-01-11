Book Reviews

Book Review: The Business Romantic: Give Everything, Quantify Nothing, And Create Something Greater Than Yourself By Tim Leberecht

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Book Review: The Business Romantic: Give Everything, Quantify Nothing, And Create Something Greater Than Yourself By Tim Leberecht
Image credit: Shutterstock
Guest Writer
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

When you think of business, is your first thought of how romantic it can be or how you can apply the principles of romance to your business career? No? I thought not. Tim Leberecht feels that in a world that has become mistrustful of capitalism and everything that comes with it, the application of romantic thinking may help both consumers and producers of products re-evaluate those negative associations.

HarperBusiness

This author hopes that The Business Romantic’s strategy will not only change how people feel about business, it will spill over into other areas of their lives and change that, too. Leberecht offers what he calls the “Rules of Enchantment” that show the value of thinking romantically. On the surface, this book certainly is not your average business book, as it seems to target people who wish to be successful and really have passion for what they do. For tactics and pathways to improve both your personal and professional lives, check this read out. 

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Book Reviews

Book Review: Future Brain: The 12 Keys To Create Your High Performance Brain By Dr. Jenny Brockis

Book Reviews

Book Review: Leadership BS, By Jeffrey Pfeffer

Book Reviews

Book Review: Primed To Perform, By Neel Doshi & Lindsay McGregor