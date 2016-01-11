Book Review: The Business Romantic: Give Everything, Quantify Nothing, And Create Something Greater Than Yourself By Tim Leberecht

January 11, 2016 1 min read

When you think of business, is your first thought of how romantic it can be or how you can apply the principles of romance to your business career? No? I thought not. Tim Leberecht feels that in a world that has become mistrustful of capitalism and everything that comes with it, the application of romantic thinking may help both consumers and producers of products re-evaluate those negative associations.

This author hopes that The Business Romantic’s strategy will not only change how people feel about business, it will spill over into other areas of their lives and change that, too. Leberecht offers what he calls the “Rules of Enchantment” that show the value of thinking romantically. On the surface, this book certainly is not your average business book, as it seems to target people who wish to be successful and really have passion for what they do. For tactics and pathways to improve both your personal and professional lives, check this read out.