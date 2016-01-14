My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Periscope

Periscope Broadcasts Now Directly In Your Twitter Feed

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Periscope Broadcasts Now Directly In Your Twitter Feed
Image credit: Periscope
Guest Writer
www.tbreak.com
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Periscope has confirmed in a new blog post that Twitter users on iOS platforms will now be able to view both live video and replays directly in tweets, thus taking away the current need to leave the Twitter app.

Since its launch, Periscope has had over 100 million broadcasts created. When one of these broadcasts were shared on Twitter, the link would then open up in the Periscope app. As of now, those links will be replaced by the broadcast itself, auto playing right within the tweet. Users can also tap the video to make it full screen and view comments and hearts from other Periscope viewers, taking away the need for a Periscope app or account itself.

Users can now scroll through Twitter and simply view the story right there, which helps add a whole new dimension to the social network. For broadcasters, this means that there is a chance to reach a more massive Twitter audience. And for everyone on Twitter, this means a richer experience.

The feature will come out on the iOS app over the next few days, and can be expected soon for Android and web users.

This article was originally published on tbreak and has been reposted on Entrepreneur Middle East based on a mutual agreement between the websites.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Kathleen Griffith
Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

Buy From
Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Periscope

Periscope Broadcasts Now Directly In Your Twitter Feed

Periscope

6 Big Reasons Small Businesses Need to Be on Periscope

Periscope

4 Simple Ways to Use Periscope for Your Business