Fashion

Relaxation Never Looked So Good: Façonnable SS16

Relaxation Never Looked So Good: Façonnable SS16
Image credit: Façonnable
Façonnable SS16
Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

A new year means it’s time to update your wardrobe, and that includes your off-the-clock staples. The SS16 collection by the experts at Façonnable can help you out in that regard. Debuted under the apt theme of Mediterranean Journey, the range of fine linen, airy cotton and jersey is presented in shades of French Riviera-inspired blues, crisp boating whites, and anchor-worthy navy. Regatta time, anyone?

Image credit: Façonnable.

