Relaxation Never Looked So Good: Façonnable SS16

January 15, 2016 1 min read

A new year means it’s time to update your wardrobe, and that includes your off-the-clock staples. The SS16 collection by the experts at Façonnable can help you out in that regard. Debuted under the apt theme of Mediterranean Journey, the range of fine linen, airy cotton and jersey is presented in shades of French Riviera-inspired blues, crisp boating whites, and anchor-worthy navy. Regatta time, anyone?

Image credit: Façonnable.