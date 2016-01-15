My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Fear

5 ways to tackle your business fears

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
5 ways to tackle your business fears
Image credit: pixabay
Former Staff, Entrepreneur.com
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Entrepreneurship is not only about taking risks but also dealing with psychological imbalances. It’s our nature as entrepreneurs to have a constant fear, which can be overcome only with personal conviction. However, we sometimes find ourselves in uncharted waters causing turmoils in our life. To vanquish these fears and devise an appropriate course of action, we must trust our instincts.

Here are few ways to tackle your business fears:

1. Be Honest About Your Fear

Personal beliefs are extremely powerful and influential, which form the basis of how we react in fearful situations. In order to tackle such things we should ask ourselves hard questions about the uncertainties being faced. Whether it’s fear of public speaking or unfamiliarity with handling company finances, employees, need to get specific, you can find a resolution to any predicament once you recognise what it is.

2. Have a Positive Attitude

Revel in your ability to look past fear towards successful outcomes. Learn how to work with any apprehension rather than letting it become a roadblock. Always be cognizant of your attitude, and don’t let yourself succumb to your fear. If a pessimistic viewpoint develops, stop and refocus. Get creative and be bold enough to turn the fear into an opportunity for growth.

3. Have a Clear Outlook

Clarity and commitment lessen the anxiety you feel when attempting something new. Rather than avoiding challenges that alarm you, gain a sense of control by understanding the situation. Develop a simple and clear mission with a specific outcome. Stating a tangible result decreases your fear and redirects your energies toward reaching your goals.

4. Trust Yourself

You need to accept that rejections are a part of life and it happens to all of us, but it will only impair your progress if you allow it to. Unshackling yourself from people’s expectations and keeping your vision clear will propel you to greater heights.

5. Anticipate Bumps in the Road

You need to realise that there will be moments when you feel disheartened so, rather than dreading it, expect it. Remember that you’ve been apprehensive before and successfully worked through it. To lessen the impact of stressful periods, indulge in activities that make you happy and act as stress-busters like reading comics, talking to your best friend or listening to good music and others. Engrossing yourself in an enjoyable activity can put fear on the back burner.

Fear is a natural phenomena from which we all suffer but at the end it is our self-confidence and conviction which help us sail through the rough waters.

More from Entrepreneur

Amina AlTai teaches entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs how to balance a thriving career, body and mind.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Fear

How to Overcome Fear and Feeling Overwhelmed

Fear

My Friend Overcame a 40-Year-Old Fear Using This Unconventional Method

Fear

12 Things You Need to Know About Fear, and How You Can Be a Better Entrepreneur Because of It