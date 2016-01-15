My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

American Apparel

American Apparel Rejects Takeover Bid Led by Fired Founder

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Reuters

Bankrupt teen apparel retailer American Apparel Inc.'s board has rejected the latest takeover offer involving the company's controversial founder, Dov Charney, a source told Reuters.

Earlier this week, the Los Angeles-based company received a $300 million bid from a group of investors who are backing the return of Dov Charney.

Hagan Capital Group and Silver Creek Capital Partners said their proposal included $90 million of new equity and a $40 million term loan, and backs a business plan from Charney, who was fired as chief executive in December 2014.

American Apparel is open to a revised offer from the funds, the source said.

Bloomberg reported the news first on Thursday.

Hagan Capital Group, Silver Creek Capital Partners were not immediately available for comment. Representatives of Charney declined to comment.

American Apparel, which has not been profitable since 2009, filed for bankruptcy in October, joining a list other teen-focused retailers including Wet Seal and Body Central Corp that have struggled with changing tastes.

Charney founded American Apparel in 1989, but was fired in December for allegedly misusing company funds and failing to stop a subordinate from defaming former employees. He has denied the allegations.

(Additional reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

More from Entrepreneur

Jon Horowitz is dedicated to helping brands with grow their social footprint by aligning with influencers and creating innovative content.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

American Apparel

American Apparel Names Former Liz Claiborne Head as Chairman

American Apparel

American Apparel Rejects Takeover Bid Led by Fired Founder

American Apparel

American Apparel Tries On Something New: Ethics.