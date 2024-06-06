Get All Access for $5/mo

Southwest Is Making a Major Change to Its Boarding Process The airline is quietly offering higher fees in exchange for the ability to pre-select seats.

By Emily Rella

Southwest Airlines is infamously known for its rather chaotic boarding process in which no passenger is assigned a seat ahead of time.

But after teasing potential changes during a Q1 2024 earnings call in April, it appears the airline has quietly begun offering higher fees in exchange for passengers being able to pre-select their seats.

Multiple outlets are reporting that the airline has upped fees for an "upgraded boarding" option, which allows earlier boarding for passengers who pay, meaning they have a higher likelihood of snagging a better seat by getting on the plane earlier.

Related: Southwest Airlines CEO Says the Company May Start Assigning Seats

The fees have increased from $30 to $149 extra per ticket, up from an $80 maximum before the change-up.

"Upgraded Boarding" passengers are given seating assignments in A1 to A15, and can only choose to upgrade 24 hours or less before the flight takes off.

Another fee that's been increased is the "early bird check-in" which now ranges from $15 to $99 (it was previously capped at $25), which puts passengers in an earlier boarding group, thus giving them a better chance at a better seat.

During an interview with CNBC in April, Southwest CEO Bob Jordan told the outlet that potential changes were on the horizon after a rough quarterly loss of nearly $231 million.

"We're looking into new initiatives, things like the way we seat and board our aircraft," Jordan told the outlet at the time. "Customer preferences do change over time."

Related: Southwest Airlines makes big operational changes after 2024 financial report

Despite the mounting losses, Southwest was still able to bring in $6.3 billion in operating revenue during Q1, which was the highest Q1 operating revenue in the company's history, and a 10.9% increase year over year.

Southwest was down just over 7% year over year as of Thursday morning.
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Employee Experience & Recruiting

Knowledge Based 9-5 Jobs Will Slowly Become Obsolete. This Is How To Prepare.

Both businesses and independent workers should prepare for this changing worker environment.

By Thomas Strider
Business News

Is One Company to Blame for Soaring Rental Prices in the U.S.?

The FBI recently raided a major corporate landlord while investigating a rent price-fixing scheme. Here's what we know.

By Sherin Shibu
Side Hustle

'I Could Never Go Back to Corporate': She Quit Her Silicon Valley Tech Job After Her Creative Side Hustle Hit 6 Figures

As a college student, A Jar of Pickles owner Kirstie Wang found it difficult to focus in class — instead teaching herself Adobe Illustrator and Photoshop.

By Amanda Breen
Thought Leaders

How Leaders Can Create a Resilient Workforce and Support Employee Mental Health Challenges

Are you prepared to support the mental wellness of the incoming workforce?

By Fasika Melaku
Business News

A Popular Costco Section May Disappear in January

Books are reportedly moving to a seasonal-only aisle, and the move could affect sales for the entire publishing industry.

By Sherin Shibu
Franchise

Arby's Launched a Burger-Shaped Golf Driver for Father's Day — Here's How to Get One

This is the latest in a line of creative marketing campaigns from the brand.

By Carl Stoffers