Target Teams With SoulCycle for Wellness Push

Target shoppers may encounter an unexpected opportunity starting next week: the chance to get discount gear and sweat with SoulCyclists.

With its latest collaboration, Target has teamed with indoor cycling chain SoulCycle. The move, which promotes workout classes and apparel, comes in succession with Target’s recent push for health and fitness, including its decision to give all employees from its 1,805 U.S. stores a free Fitbit last year.

“We know that wellness is top of mind for so many of our guests, especially at this time of year when people are looking for ways to reinvigorate their exercise routines,” says Jeff Jones, chief marketing officer of Target, in a press release. “By partnering with a premier fitness brand like SoulCycle, we can offer a uniquely Target experience and help our guests start the new year off on a positive note.”

It’s not the first time Target’s paired up with a high-end brand. Last year, the company worked with Lily Pulitzer to sell its designer duds at a discounted price for a limited-time. The sale was a huge success, selling out on the first day.

The partnership proved beneficial for both brands. Lily Pulitzer was able to reach out to new clientele, and Target continued to chip away at its cred as cheap chic. Target may be hoping for a repeat performance with its SoulCycle collaboration.

The retailer will offer free 45-minute cycling classes (sign-up begins about a week before each class), complete with music and candlelight, from Jan. 22 to Feb. 24 in 10 cities: Houston, Seattle, Washington D.C., Atlanta, Denver, Nashville, Miami, Chicago, Minneapolis and Los Angeles.

The temporary tour could prove useful to SoulCycle’s goal to have 250 locations across the country. As of July 2015, it had 38 studios in seven cities (mainly in New York and California).

Target and SoulCycle are also selling fitness apparel featuring both companies' logos at each pop-up location and online. Options include sweatpants, a tank top, T-shirts and a sweatshirt. Prices range from $30 to $50. Typically, SoulCycle merchandise costs more than double.

The two companies held a cardio party kickoff event in New York City on Thursday with high-profile guests such as Hilary Duff and Lea Michele.

"Partnering with Target is a natural fit for SoulCycle," SoulCycle co-founders Elizabeth Cutler and Julie Rice say in a Target press release. "We have been hyper-focused on scaling experience, people and culture."

Correction: A previous version of this story misstated the location of the classes. They are taking place in 10 pop-up locations, not in Target stores.