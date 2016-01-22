My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

film industry

Straight Outta MENA: Oscar Nominated Arab Film Theeb Could Make History

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Straight Outta MENA: Oscar Nominated Arab Film Theeb Could Make History
Image credit: twofour54
Theeb
Startup Section Editor, Entrepreneur Middle East
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The Middle East’s cinema community is celebrating one of its own- Theeb, a Jordanian film about a young Bedouin boy set in the World War I era, has been nominated for a 2016 Academy Award in the Foreign Language Film category. The film, which has been privy to praise from Jordanian royals like Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah and HRH Prince Ali bin Al Hussein, was backed by SANAD, twofour54’s development and post production fund, and Doha Film Institute, and was also supported by the Switzerland-based visions sud est.

Theeb features non-professional actors from the Bedouin community as its central cast, and has been described as a coming-of-age film set against the backdrop of the Ottoman Empire in 1916. In an interview with the Film Society of Lincoln Center, British-Jordanian director Naji Abu Nowar revealed that he was a fan of the Western genre, and much like how acclaimed filmmaker Akira Kurosawa adapted it to Japanese culture, Abu Nowar wanted to do the same for Bedouin culture with Theeb.

Still image from Theeb
Source: twofour54
Having traversed the film festival circuit since its world premiere at Venice Film Festival 2014 (where Abu Nowar won the Best Director award), the movie has also been nominated for the British Academy Film Awards for the Best Film Not in the English Language, and Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer categories. Competing against Colombia’s Embrace of the Serpant, France’s Mustang, Hungary’s Son of Saul and Denmark’s A War, if Theeb wins at this year’s Oscars, it will be the first Arab film to be awarded an Academy Award. Fingers crossed, everyone!

 

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Product Placement

For Product Placement Marketing, It's All About the Moolah

Filmmakers

What Entrepreneurs Can Learn From Filmmakers and Their Craft

Movies

Emojis Are Coming to a Theater Near You