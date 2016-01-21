Regulators Are Investigating Exploding Hoverboards

The CPSC has also posted a list of companies that are currently under scrutiny, including Swagway, UWheels and Hover-way. In an accompanying statement from agency chairman Elliot F. Kate, users are warned not to trust a UL-mark that could be on the packaging -- saying that they could have been faked. In addition, Kaye feels that the devices may not be capable of adequately supporting most people's weight, so the next time your grandpa falls off of one, it might not be because he's got no swag. In addition, the official urges anyone who can to take advantage of Amazon's refund program to do so and get these things out of their homes.

If, however, you're one of those awful Vine kids who believes that terrible things happen to other people, the CPSC also offers guidance if you wanna keep yours. For instance, users are advised to charge them in an "open area" away from combustible materials and keep a fire extinguisher nearby at all times. Riders should also keep away from the highway and wear skateboard-appropriate safety gear (helmet, knee pads, wrist guards) at all times.

Here's the list of companies being investigated (and considered potentially unsafe) by the CPSC: