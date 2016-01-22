My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Hyperloop

A Building Permit Was Filed for Elon Musk's Hyperloop in California

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
A Building Permit Was Filed for Elon Musk's Hyperloop in California
Image credit: Hyperloop Transportation Technologies, Inc.
Tech Reporter
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Business Insider

The company developing Elon Musk's Hyperloop idea claims passengers could be travelling at close to the speed of sound within the next three years, having just filed for a building permit in California. 

The Hyperloop concept involves firing a train full of people through a low-pressure tube at speeds of up to 740 mph. It has been described by Musk as a mix between Concorde, a rail gun, and an air hockey table. It could take you from Los Angeles to San Francisco in under 30 minutes. 

Hyperloop Transportation Technologies, the company taking the lead on turning Hyperloop into a reality, told CNBC that it has filed for a construction permit to build a five mile track in Quay Valley, California. 

"We are announcing the filing of the first building permit to Kings County to the building of the first full-scale hyperloop, not a test track," Bibop Gresta, the COO of Hyperloop Transportation Technologies, said during an interview at Davos on Thursday.

Construction is set to begin in the second quarter of 2016 and Hyperloop could open in 2018 to the public.

"In 36 months we will have the first passenger in the first full-scale hyperloop," said Gresta.

The company is reportedly looking at where it will place its pylons and carrying out a number of soil tests.

Gresta told Business Insider last October that if the California prototype is successful, larger versions of Hyperloop could be built across the world. Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, Botswana, and India are all in contention. "We think the first Hyperloop will be built in a country where there’s a lack of infrastructure and less regulation," he said in an interview where he claimed Los Angeles was a better innovator than Silicon Valley

Hyperloop Transportation Technologies is being led by CEO Dirk Ahlborn and a group of over 100 scientists and engineers. Musk has previously said he would take the idea forward himself if he wasn't so busy leading other companies like Tesla.

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Hyperloop

Hyperloop Technologies Slapped With Wrongful Termination Lawsuit

Hyperloop

'Hyperloop' Sled Speeds Through U.S. Desert Via Electromagnets

Hyperloop

A Building Permit Was Filed for Elon Musk's Hyperloop in California