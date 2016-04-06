5 Reasons Your Spouse Hates Your Business

April 6, 2016 4 min read

My wife has hated my business at times. When you work for someone you can blame the boss for long hours and stress. However when the buck stops with us, there is no one to blame for long hours or lack of energy at home. Leaving either the business or us to blame.

Since I am sure you are passionate about your business it can be all consuming. Leaving your spouse feeling like they are competing for your attention rather than being a partner in the company. If your spouse is competing against your business, no one wins. You will be less productive at work and, more importantly, it is putting unnecessary strain on your marriage. These five things can lead to contempt of your company by your spouse.

You underestimate time.

It is easy to want to please your spouse and to tell them you will be home quicker than you will, by underestimating what you have on your plate and working late. There are many times that I have worked a lot later than I said I would. Being inaccurate with time leaves your spouse wondering when you will be back, placing their plans on hold because you underestimated time. Learn to under promise and over deliver.

Lack of work/home boundaries.

If you lack boundaries, it will be impossible for resentment not to form. A lack of boundaries steals your presence from everyone. At work you are thinking of home and at home you are thinking of work. You are less effective in every role, and it takes you twice as long to do anything. A tip that a seasoned entrepreneur taught me is, when leaving work and turning the key in the ignition in the car, imagine that you are leaving thoughts of work there, too. If you can’t, then take care of what is in your mind. Obviously, if you work in the home come up with a new mental exercise to do the same thing. Separate work and home to gain quality time for everyone.

No reward.

Setting up your life to always be working with no reward for either you or your family is a great way to get your spouse to hate your business. All work and no play will drive anyone nuts eventually. Instead, open up communication, have a goal and have a reward that you both can look toward. A reward will pay-off those long nights or when you have to work an extra day or all weekend. Rewards help remind everyone in the family that there is a benefit to everyone’s hard work.

Lack of priorities.

Prioritizing business above the family is not only crazy but a good way to end up alone. Valuing your business above your spouse happens all too often to entrepreneurs. Unconsciously entrepreneurs give their all to their business, leave nothing for their family, and wonder why they hate the business. If you aren’t keeping a priority of family first, resentment can and will form. Priority does not mean time spent, but it does mean focus, attention, and heart attitude. Keep proper priority to have your spouse love, not hate, your business.

You haven’t cast a vision.

Focused on the day to day operations, entrepreneurs often forget to cast a vision for the future. We can see what we are aiming for and the type of life it will provide but in many cases that is not how your spouse is wired. They don’t see the vision and if you don’t cast one they are just watching you work hard for no reason. Cast a vision or your spouse will develop contempt for your business.

If your spouse hates your business, work at these five things and watch over time the attitude toward your company shift. Most likely they will not love it like you do and that’s ok, don’t set up unrealistic expectations. They should love what being an entrepreneur can do for your family. Freedom, financial gain, helping others, and many more entrepreneurial benefits are all aspects that assist the family unit to grow stronger. Eliminate as much of the negatives of being your own boss as possible to make way for the positive.

