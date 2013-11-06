Business Opportunities
Business opportunities offer tools or training to help you start your own business, but usually at a lower cost and with fewer restrictions than a franchise. You’ll find business opportunities in a variety of industries listed here, divided into three main categories: Dealerships and Licensing Opportunities, Network Marketing/Direct Sales, and Vending Machines.
For more information, be sure to check out our guide, as well as the FTC’s page on how to research a business opportunity.
AUTOMOTIVE
Auto Repair & Maintenance Services
Crack Eraser
Windshield Repair
COST: $1K-$4K
FINANCING: NO
Detail Plus Car Appearance Systems
Auto appearance services, automatic car wash
COST: $500-$500K
FINANCING: YES
LocationLube
Mobile oil-change services
COST: $10K
FINANCING: YES
The Paint Bull
Auto restoration
COST: $5K
FINANCING: YES
Premier Paint 2000
Auto chip and scratch repair
COST: $6.99K-$49K
FINANCING: NO
Auto Sales/Marketing
Auto Agents Alliance
Car dealership
COST: $995
FINANCING: NO
AutoPlus Window Stickers
Used-car window stickers
COST: $99-$459
FINANCING: YES
OnSight Solutions
Graphic and mobile marketing for auto dealers
COST: $10k-$20k
FINANCING: NO
Truck-Bed Liners
Creative Material Technologies Ltd.
Clear truck-bed liners
COST: $9.8K
FINANCING: YES
Scorpion Truck Bed Linings
Spray-on truck-bed liners, window film
COST: $199+
FINANCING: YES
BUSINESS SERVICES
Advertising/Marketing Services
Advanced Telecom Services
SMS Marketing
COST: $1.5K
FINANCING: NO
Best Loyalty Plans
Discount-program stickers for business cards
COST: $0
FINANCING: NO
Birthdays Direct
Birthday direct-mail advertising
COST: $25K-$40K
FINANCING: YES
Fun News Franchise
Newspaper/magazine publishing
COST: $1K
FINANCING: NO
GenoroCity.com
Digital coupons
COST: $25K
FINANCING: YES
National Discount Cards
Discount cards
COST: $0
FINANCING: NO
Newton Manufacturing
Promotional products
COST: $200
FINANCING: YES
Online Community Magazines
Online business directories
COST: $100
FINANCING: NO
Perks Nearby
Daily-deal websites
COST: $3.99K
FINANCING: YES
Signature Greetings
Direct-mail advertising, greeting-card mailings
COST: $5.99K
FINANCING: YES
Today's Senior Magazine
Magazine for seniors
COST: $3.1K
FINANCING: YES
YourCityGuide.net
Local city directories
COST: $140
FINANCING: NO
YourDiscountWebsite.com
Local discount card program
COST: $200
FINANCING: NO
Miscellaneous Business Services
Employer's Edge
Employee assessment, training and performance management
COST: $7K-$19K
FINANCING: YES
International Mergers and Acquisitions
Business consulting
COST: $15K
FINANCING: YES
Mailbox Store Developers
Postal and business services
COST: $30K
FINANCING: YES
Packaging & Shipping Specialists
Mail and copy service centers, signs
COST: $91K-$138K
FINANCING: YES
Shred-Tech
Mobile document destruction
COST: $75K
FINANCING: YES
Sign Biz
Signs
COST: $45K-$195K
FINANCING: YES
360 Solutions
Business consulting and training
COST: $2.5K-57.5K
FINANCING: YES
CHILDREN'S BUSINESSES
Personalized Children's Products
Jiff-e-Books
Personalized children's books
COST: $495
FINANCING: NO
Patty-Cakes International
Baby handprint/footprint bronzed keepsakes
COST: $499
FINANCING: NO
Pawprints
Ceramic impressions of children's handprints and footprints
COST: $4K
FINANCING: NO
Miscellaneous Children's Businesses
Child Shield U.S.A.
Children's safety products and services
COST: $349-$1.7K
FINANCING: NO
Healthy Hands Cooking
Children's cooking classes, parties, camps
COST: $500-$1K
FINANCING: NO
Kid-Fit
Preschool fitness programs
COST: $9.99K-$19.99K
FINANCING: YES
Little Scientists
Science education products and services
COST: $25K
FINANCING: YES
Preschoolgym
Children's fitness programs
COST: $3K
FINANCING: YES
Rhythm & Rhyme Tyme
Children's music education
COST: $10K
FINANCING: YES
FINANCIAL SERVICES
Tax Preparation
The Income Tax School
Income-tax services
COST: $5K
FINANCING: NO
Los Taxes
Tax preparation
COST: $20K
FINANCING: YES
Tax In The Box
Tax preparation
COST: $5K
FINANCING: YES
1040TaxBiz
Tax preparation
COST: $500-$5K
FINANCING: YES
Miscellaneous Financial Services
Blue Coast Savings
Business financial services
COST: $21.9K
FINANCING: NO
Charter Financial
Note brokerage
COST: $195
FINANCING: NO
ClaimTek Systems
Medical-claims processing, medical billing
COST: $15K-$35K
FINANCING: YES
Commercial Capital Training Group
Commercial finance
COST: $25K
FINANCING: NO
Cost Analysts Enterprises
Utility and telephone cost recovery
COST: $7.5K
FINANCING: NO
Global 1 Wholesale Merchant Services
Merchant services, credit-card processing, cash advance
COST: $2.99K
FINANCING: NO
Global Financial Training Program
Loan brokerage
COST: $19.95K
FINANCING: YES
Loan Consultants
Loan brokerage
COST: $13.8K
FINANCING: YES
Loan Consultants (Consulting)
Business finance consulting
COST: $13.8K
FINANCING: YES
FOOD
Delivery Services
Dine-In Delivery
Restaurant meal-delivery service
COST: $17.5K
FINANCING: YES
Food Dudes Delivery
Restaurant delivery and marketing
COST: $0
FINANCING: NO
Restaurants
CafeBellas
Pop-up cafes
COST: $100K-$150K
FINANCING: YES
Emack & Bolio's Ice Cream & Yogurt
Ice cream, frozen yogurt, smoothies, chocolates
COST: $75K-$150K
FINANCING: NO
HungryGenius Holdings
Burgers, fries, malts
COST: $350K
FINANCING: NO
Modular Diners
Stainless steel diners
COST: $395K-$1M+
FINANCING: NO
Miscellaneous Food Businesses
AmeriCandy
Chocolate and confections
COST: $50K
FINANCING: YES
Calico Cottage
Fudge
COST: to $10K
FINANCING: YES
Concessions Manufacturing
Kettle popcorn
COST: $12K-$38K
FINANCING: YES
Florida Orange Groves Winery
Tropical wine store
COST: to $50,000
FINANCING: NO
Frozen Functions
Ice-cream-machine event catering
COST: $3K
FINANCING: NO
Lil' Orbits
Doughnuts, fast food
COST: $5.5K
FINANCING: NO
Occasionography
Personalized candy bars, bottled water, mints, invitations
COST: $495
FINANCING: YES
Peggy Lawton Kitchens
Business snack route
COST: $70K
FINANCING: NO
Vino Slush Wine Slush Mix
Wine slushie mix and bread-dipping mixes
COST: $119
FINANCING: NO
GIFTS & NOVELTIES
Candlefun
Specialty carved candles
COST: $433
FINANCING: NO
Designer Perfume Reproductions
Perfumes
COST: $6K-$7K
FINANCING: NO
Faces 'N Cups
Personalized photo products
COST: $1.99K
FINANCING: YES
Fine Art Impressions
Art imaging services
COST: $220K
FINANCING: NO
Graffiti Graphics/Puzzled Over Gift Ideas
Custom jigsaw puzzles
COST: $9.1K
FINANCING: NO
Natures Garden Fragrance Oils & Supplies
Candle, soap and cosmetics-making classes and supplies
COST: $0
FINANCING: NO
Personal Touch Products
Personalized gifts
COST: $249-$995
FINANCING: NO
Signature Engraving Systems
Engraving
COST: $10K
FINANCING: YES
HOME IMPROVEMENT
Home Staging
Staging Diva
Home staging
COST: $1K
FINANCING: NO
Transformations Staging School
Home staging
COST: $1.5K/2.5K
FINANCING: YES
Miscellaneous Home-Improvement Businesses
Bio Green USA
Environmentally friendly fertilization
COST: $50K
FINANCING: NO
Blind Brokers Network
Blinds and shutters
COST: $399
FINANCING: NO
DogWatch
Hidden-fence pet-containment system
COST: $20K-$30K
FINANCING: NO
1867 Confederation Log & Timber Frame
Log and timber-frame homes
COST: $20K
FINANCING: NO
Engrave-A-Crete
Decorative concrete engraving
COST: $5K-$56K
FINANCING: NO
Gold Cast Products
Stone-veneer products
COST: $12K-$20K
FINANCING: NO
K-Guard Leaf Free Gutters
Leaf-free gutter system
COST: $30K-$100K
FINANCING: YES
Organizers Direct
Garage and closet organizing system
COST: $1K
FINANCING: NO
Rollerwall
Pattern-painting system
COST: 100
FINANCING: NO
Starscapes International
Ceiling-art system
COST: $3.5K
FINANCING: YES
Use What You Have Interiors Decorator Training
Interior design services
COST: $1K/2.5K
FINANCING: NO
The Window Source
Replacement windows and doors
COST: $40K-$50K
FINANCING: NO
Wizard Industries
Retractable door and window screens
COST: $18K
FINANCING: NO
MAINTENANCE
Blinds Cleaning
Blind Butler
Blinds, shades and shutters cleaning, repairs and sales
COST: $2.99K
FINANCING: NO
Dirtyblinds.com
Ultrasonic blind cleaning
COST: $16K-$68K
FINANCING: YES
Morantz Ultrasonics
Ultrasonic blind cleaning and fire restoration
COST: $8K-$70K
FINANCING: YES
Carpet Cleaning
Purent
Carpet-cleaning-machine rental and delivery
COST: $1.99K
FINANCING: NO
Rotovac
Carpet cleaning
COST: $2.99K
FINANCING: YES
Von Schrader
Carpet, upholstery, wall and ceiling cleaning
COST: $900
FINANCING: YES
Miscellaneous Maintenance Businesses
The BBQ Cleaner
Barbecue-grill cleaning
COST: $20K
FINANCING: YES
Caltex International Ltd.
Interior and exterior surface cleaning, mold remediation
COST: $15K-$20K
FINANCING: YES
Eco Green Auto Clean
Waterless car wash
COST: $1K
FINANCING: NO
Ford's RV Refrigeration Training Center
RV refrigerator reconditioning and service
COST: $10K
FINANCING: NO
Lon Waltenberger Training Services
Bathtub repair and refinishing
COST: $2.5K-$4K
FINANCING: NO
Maid Services of America
Cleaning services
COST: $1K-$5K
FINANCING: YES
National Pro Clean
Commercial cleaning
COST: $379
FINANCING: NO
Reliable Appliance & Dryer Vent Service
Dryer-vent cleaning
COST: $500-$1K
FINANCING: NO
Restoration Preservation Conservation Products
Wax, polish, restoration products
COST: to $500
FINANCING: NO
This Old Grout & Stone
Stone, tile and grout cleaning, restoration and protection
COST: $1.5K
FINANCING: NO
Winch Enterprises
Parking-lot cleanup
COST: $500
FINANCING: NO
PERSONAL CARE
Fitness Businesses
Geri-Fit
Strength-training fitness programs for seniors
COST: $2.5K
FINANCING: YES
Slender You
Fitness salon
COST: $4K
FINANCING: YES
Vanguard Key Clubs
24-hour fitness centers
COST: $300K-$500K
FINANCING: NO
Senior Services
Active Minds
Learning programs for seniors
COST: Varies
FINANCING: YES
Ageless Checkers
Safeguard visits to seniors
COST: $159
FINANCING: NO
AHI Group
Nonmedical home care
COST: $17.5K
FINANCING: YES
Miscellaneous Personal-Care Products/Services
The Blending Bar
Customized body, bath and skincare products
COST: $5K-$10K
FINANCING: NO
BodyTime Wellness
Spa and wellness products
COST: $1K
FINANCING: NO
bozoomer
Nutritional supplements
COST: $1.3K-$3.8K
FINANCING: NO
Fragrance Blending Bar by Aroma Terra
Customized bath and body products
COST: $5K-15K
FINANCING: NO
Nail Taxi
Mobile nail boutique
COST: $2K-$8K
FINANCING: NO
RECREATION
Travel Agencies
Oasis/New2Travel
Travel agency
COST: $2.99K
FINANCING: YES
Tix Travel & Ticket Agency
Travel agency; concert, sports and theater tickets
COST: $3.5K
FINANCING: YES
Miscellaneous Recreation Businesses
Active Hawaiian Surf Simulators
Surf-simulator rentals
COST: $4.99K
FINANCING: YES
5Kevents.org
Racing events
COST: $1K
FINANCING: YES
GTAA-Golf Tournament Association of America
Golf tournament consulting
COST: $1.5K
FINANCING: YES
Mini-Golf
Miniature-golf courses
COST: $6.9K
FINANCING: NO
Trampoline Park Equipment by Fun Spot
Trampoline park equipment
COST: $1.2M
FINANCING: NO
RETAIL
Discount Party Store Developers
Discount party stores
COST: $30K
FINANCING: YES
Dollar Store Services
Dollar stores
COST: $30K
FINANCING: yes
Game Start Stores
Video game stores
COST: $90K
FINANCING: NO
Laga Handbags
Embroidered handbags and accessories
COST: $499
FINANCING: NO
Liberty Opportunities
Dollar, party and fashion-accessory stores
COST: $54.9K
FINANCING: YES
Teen Store Developers
Retail stores aimed at teens
COST: $20K
FINANCING: YES
SERVICES
Dental-Handpiece Repairs
Handpiece Express
Dental-drill repair
COST: $35K
FINANCING: NO
Orion Repair
Dental-handpiece repairs
COST: $500-$19K
FINANCING: YES
Laundromats
Express Laundry Centers
Coin-operated laundry
COST: $50K-$250K
FINANCING: YES
Milnor Laundry Systems
Coin-operated laundry
COST: Varies
FINANCING: YES
Miscellaneous Services
Birdseye Global Tracking
GPS tracking products and services
COST: $59.9K
FINANCING: YES
The Christmas Lady
Christmas decoration rentals
COST: $1.5K
FINANCING: YES
Divorce With Dignity Network
Divorce legal services
COST: $9K-$50K
FINANCING: YES
Elegant Weddings by Donna
Wedding and gift services
COST: $5K-$25K
FINANCING: YES
Home Video Studio
Video production
COST: $75K
FINANCING: YES
My-Alarm
Text-alert security-alarm systems
COST: $1K
FINANCING: YES
The Plant Lady
Interior-plant rentals
COST: $1.5K
FINANCING: YES
Spectrum Unlimited
Personalized birthday greetings
COST: $200
FINANCING: NO
Storkdelivery.com
Yard-sign rentals
COST: $999
FINANCING: YES
Thorvie International
Saw and tool sharpening
COST: $6.99K
FINANCING: NO
NETWORK MARKETING/DIRECT SALES
AMSOIL
Synthetic lubricants
COST: $30-$75
FINANCING: NO
Dudley Products Cosmetics
Hair-care and cosmetic products
COST: $49
FINANCING: YES
Nerium International
Anti-aging cream
COST: $499
FINANCING: NO
Wachters' Organic Sea Products
Nutritional, personal-care and environmental products
COST: $54
FINANCING: NO
VENDING MACHINES
HealthyYou Vending
Healthful snack, beverage and entree vending machines
COST: $25K-$200K
FINANCING: NO
Naturals2Go Healthy Vending
Healthful-food vending machines
COST: $25K
FINANCING: YES
Red Hot Vend
Adult novelty and convenience-item vending machines
COST: $20K+
FINANCING: YES
U-Turn Vending
Bulk candy vending machines
COST: $7.9K
FINANCING: YES
Vending Machine Sales
Soda and snack vending machines
COST: Varies
FINANCING: YES