Business opportunities offer tools or training to help you start your own business, but usually at a lower cost and with fewer restrictions than a franchise. You’ll find business opportunities in a variety of industries listed here, divided into three main categories: Dealerships and Licensing Opportunities, Network Marketing/Direct Sales, and Vending Machines.

For more information, be sure to check out our guide, as well as the FTC’s page on how to research a business opportunity.

AUTOMOTIVE

Auto Repair & Maintenance Services

Crack Eraser

Colorado Springs, Colo.
Windshield Repair
NO. OF LICENSEES: 150
COST: $1K-$4K
FINANCING: NO

Detail Plus Car Appearance Systems

Portland, Ore.
Auto appearance services, automatic car wash
NO. OF LICENSEES: 300
COST: $500-$500K
FINANCING: YES

LocationLube

East Sandwich, Mass.
Mobile oil-change services
NO. OF LICENSEES: 704
COST: $10K
FINANCING: YES

The Paint Bull

Saginaw, Mich.
Auto restoration
NO. OF LICENSEES: 500
COST: $5K
FINANCING: YES

Premier Paint 2000

Spring Hill, Kan.
Auto chip and scratch repair
NO. OF LICENSEES: 250
COST: $6.99K-$49K
FINANCING: NO
 

Auto Sales/Marketing

Auto Agents Alliance

Phoenix
Car dealership
NO. OF DEALERS: 50
COST: $995
FINANCING: NO

AutoPlus Window Stickers

Fort Myers, Fla.
Used-car window stickers
NO. OF LICENSEES: 428
COST: $99-$459
FINANCING: YES

OnSight Solutions

Albany, N.Y.
Graphic and mobile marketing for auto dealers
NO. OF LICENSEES: 12
COST: $10k-$20k
FINANCING: NO
 

Truck-Bed Liners

Creative Material Technologies Ltd.

Palmer, Mass.
Clear truck-bed liners
NO. OF LICENSEES: 428
COST: $9.8K
FINANCING: YES

Scorpion Truck Bed Linings

Cloverdale, Ind.
Spray-on truck-bed liners, window film
NO. OF LICENSEES: 2,500+
COST: $199+
FINANCING: YES
 

BUSINESS SERVICES

Advertising/Marketing Services

Advanced Telecom Services

King of Prussia, Pa.
SMS Marketing
NO. OF LICENSEES: 150
COST: $1.5K
FINANCING: NO

Best Loyalty Plans

Oak Forest, Ill.
Discount-program stickers for business cards
NO. OF LICENSEES: 0
COST: $0
FINANCING: NO

Birthdays Direct

Lake St. Louis, Mo.
Birthday direct-mail advertising
NO. OF DEALERS: 2
COST: $25K-$40K
FINANCING: YES

Fun News Franchise

Pembroke Pines, Fla.
Newspaper/magazine publishing
NO. OF LICENSEES: 18
COST: $1K
FINANCING: NO

GenoroCity.com

Wilmington, Del.
Digital coupons
NO. OF LICENSEES: --
COST: $25K
FINANCING: YES

National Discount Cards

Oak Forest, Ill.
Discount cards
NO. OF LICENSEES: 0
COST: $0
FINANCING: NO

Newton Manufacturing

Newton, Iowa
Promotional products
NO. OF LICENSEES: 600
COST: $200
FINANCING: YES

Online Community Magazines

Holly Springs, Ga.
Online business directories
NO. OF LICENSEES: 7
COST: $100
FINANCING: NO

Perks Nearby

Huntington, N.Y.
Daily-deal websites
NO. OF LICENSEES: 150
COST: $3.99K
FINANCING: YES

Signature Greetings

Raleigh, N.C.
Direct-mail advertising, greeting-card mailings
NO. OF LICENSEES: 80
COST: $5.99K
FINANCING: YES

Today's Senior Magazine

Eureka, Calif.
Magazine for seniors
NO. OF LICENSEES: 3
COST: $3.1K
FINANCING: YES

YourCityGuide.net

Louisville, Ky.
Local city directories
NO. OF LICENSEES: 75
COST: $140
FINANCING: NO

YourDiscountWebsite.com

Louisville, Ky.
Local discount card program
NO. OF LICENSEES: 15
COST: $200
FINANCING: NO
 

Miscellaneous Business Services

Employer's Edge

Parker, Colo.
Employee assessment, training and performance management
NO. OF LICENSEES: 8
COST: $7K-$19K
FINANCING: YES

International Mergers and Acquisitions

Scottsdale, Ariz.
Business consulting
NO. OF LICENSEES: 15
COST: $15K
FINANCING: YES

Mailbox Store Developers

Las Vegas
Postal and business services
NO. OF LICENSEES: 3,500
COST: $30K
FINANCING: YES

Packaging & Shipping Specialists

Lubbock, Texas
Mail and copy service centers, signs
NO. OF LICENSEES: 940
COST: $91K-$138K
FINANCING: YES

Shred-Tech

Cambridge, Ontario
Mobile document destruction
NO. OF LICENSEES: --
COST: $75K
FINANCING: YES

Sign Biz

Dana Point, Calif.
Signs
NO. OF LICENSEES: 204
COST: $45K-$195K
FINANCING: YES

360 Solutions

Waco, Texas
Business consulting and training
NO. OF LICENSEES: 500
COST: $2.5K-57.5K
FINANCING: YES
 

CHILDREN'S BUSINESSES

Personalized Children's Products

Jiff-e-Books

Austin
Personalized children's books
NO. OF LICENSEES: 500+
COST: $495
FINANCING: NO

Patty-Cakes International

Montgomery, Ala.
Baby handprint/footprint bronzed keepsakes
NO. OF LICENSEES: 85
COST: $499
FINANCING: NO

Pawprints

Morro Bay, Calif.
Ceramic impressions of children's handprints and footprints
NO. OF LICENSEES: 142
COST: $4K
FINANCING: NO
 

Miscellaneous Children's Businesses

Child Shield U.S.A.

Arlington, Va.
Children's safety products and services
NO. OF LICENSEES: 2,000
COST: $349-$1.7K
FINANCING: NO

Healthy Hands Cooking

Irmo, S.C.
Children's cooking classes, parties, camps
NO. OF LICENSEES: 185
COST: $500-$1K
FINANCING: NO

Kid-Fit

Monrovia, Calif.
Preschool fitness programs
NO. OF LICENSEES: 40
COST: $9.99K-$19.99K
FINANCING: YES

Little Scientists

Milford, Conn.
Science education products and services
NO. OF LICENSEES: 5
COST: $25K
FINANCING: YES

Preschoolgym

Alpharetta, Ga.
Children's fitness programs
NO. OF LICENSEES: 8
COST: $3K
FINANCING: YES

Rhythm & Rhyme Tyme

Windsor, Colo.
Children's music education
NO. OF LICENSEES: 0
COST: $10K
FINANCING: YES
 

FINANCIAL SERVICES

Tax Preparation

The Income Tax School

Glen Allen, Va.
Income-tax services
NO. OF LICENSEES: 500
COST: $5K
FINANCING: NO

Los Taxes

Brooklyn, N.Y.
Tax preparation
NO. OF DEALERS: 50
COST: $20K
FINANCING: YES

Tax In The Box

Cincinnati
Tax preparation
NO. OF LICENSEES: 1
COST: $5K
FINANCING: YES

1040TaxBiz

Indianapolis
Tax preparation
NO. OF LICENSEES: --
COST: $500-$5K
FINANCING: YES
 

Miscellaneous Financial Services

Blue Coast Savings

Key West, Fla.
Business financial services
NO. OF DEALERS: 252
COST: $21.9K
FINANCING: NO

Charter Financial

Houston
Note brokerage
NO. OF DEALERS: 600
COST: $195
FINANCING: NO

ClaimTek Systems

Irvine, Calif.
Medical-claims processing, medical billing
NO. OF DEALERS: 810
COST: $15K-$35K
FINANCING: YES

Commercial Capital Training Group

Albany, N.Y.
Commercial finance
NO. OF LICENSEES: 400
COST: $25K
FINANCING: NO

Cost Analysts Enterprises

Greensboro, N.C.
Utility and telephone cost recovery
NO. OF LICENSEES: 28
COST: $7.5K
FINANCING: NO

Global 1 Wholesale Merchant Services

Las Vegas
Merchant services, credit-card processing, cash advance
NO. OF DEALERS: 37
COST: $2.99K
FINANCING: NO

Global Financial Training Program

New York, N.Y.
Loan brokerage
NO. OF DEALERS: 500
COST: $19.95K
FINANCING: YES

Loan Consultants

Los Angeles
Loan brokerage
NO. OF DEALERS: 1,200
COST: $13.8K
FINANCING: YES

Loan Consultants (Consulting)

Los Angeles
Business finance consulting
NO. OF DEALERS: 1,200
COST: $13.8K
FINANCING: YES
 

FOOD

Delivery Services

Dine-In Delivery

Denver
Restaurant meal-delivery service
NO. OF LICENSEES: 105
COST: $17.5K
FINANCING: YES

Food Dudes Delivery

St. Cloud, Minn.
Restaurant delivery and marketing
NO. OF DEALERS: 5
COST: $0
FINANCING: NO
 

Restaurants

CafeBellas

Winnetka, Ill.
Pop-up cafes
NO. OF LICENSEES: 0
COST: $100K-$150K
FINANCING: YES

Emack & Bolio's Ice Cream & Yogurt

Brookline Village, Mass.
Ice cream, frozen yogurt, smoothies, chocolates
NO. OF DEALERS: 40
COST: $75K-$150K
FINANCING: NO

HungryGenius Holdings

San Diego
Burgers, fries, malts
NO. OF DEALERS: 0
COST: $350K
FINANCING: NO

Modular Diners

Atlanta
Stainless steel diners
NO. OF LICENSEES: --
COST: $395K-$1M+
FINANCING: NO
 

Miscellaneous Food Businesses

AmeriCandy

Louisville, Ky.
Chocolate and confections
NO. OF LICENSEES: 0
COST: $50K
FINANCING: YES

Calico Cottage

Amityville, N.Y.
Fudge
NO. OF DEALERS: 5,000
COST: to $10K
FINANCING: YES

Concessions Manufacturing

Grove, Okla.
Kettle popcorn
NO. OF LICENSEES: 200
COST: $12K-$38K
FINANCING: YES

Florida Orange Groves Winery

St. Petersburg, Fla.
Tropical wine store
NO. OF LICENSEES: 10
COST: to $50,000
FINANCING: NO

Frozen Functions

Cumming, Ga.
Ice-cream-machine event catering
NO. OF DEALERS: 0
COST: $3K
FINANCING: NO

Lil' Orbits

Champlin, Minn.
Doughnuts, fast food
NO. OF LICENSEES: 15,000
COST: $5.5K
FINANCING: NO

Occasionography

Spring Hill, Fla.
Personalized candy bars, bottled water, mints, invitations
NO. OF DEALERS: 6,000
COST: $495
FINANCING: YES

Peggy Lawton Kitchens

East Walpole, Mass.
Business snack route
NO. OF DEALERS: 3
COST: $70K
FINANCING: NO

Vino Slush Wine Slush Mix

Cincinnati
Wine slushie mix and bread-dipping mixes
NO. OF DEALERS: 63
COST: $119
FINANCING: NO
 

GIFTS & NOVELTIES

 

Candlefun

Indianapolis
Specialty carved candles
NO. OF DEALERS: 100
COST: $433
FINANCING: NO

Designer Perfume Reproductions

Phoenix
Perfumes
NO. OF DEALERS: 1
COST: $6K-$7K
FINANCING: NO

Faces 'N Cups

Las Vegas
Personalized photo products
NO. OF DEALERS: 745
COST: $1.99K
FINANCING: YES

Fine Art Impressions

Palm Springs, Calif.
Art imaging services
NO. OF LICENSEES: 7
COST: $220K
FINANCING: NO

Graffiti Graphics/Puzzled Over Gift Ideas

Victoria, British Columbia
Custom jigsaw puzzles
NO. OF DEALERS: 540
COST: $9.1K
FINANCING: NO

Natures Garden Fragrance Oils & Supplies

Wellington, Ohio
Candle, soap and cosmetics-making classes and supplies
NO. OF DEALERS: 100,000
COST: $0
FINANCING: NO

Personal Touch Products

La Verne, Calif.
Personalized gifts
NO. OF LICENSEES: 500
COST: $249-$995
FINANCING: NO

Signature Engraving Systems

Holyoke, Mass.
Engraving
NO. OF LICENSEES: 540
COST: $10K
FINANCING: YES
 

HOME IMPROVEMENT

Home Staging

Staging Diva

Toronto
Home staging
NO. OF LICENSEES: 10,000
COST: $1K
FINANCING: NO

Transformations Staging School

Jacksonville, Fla.
Home staging
NO. OF LICENSEES: 550
COST: $1.5K/2.5K
FINANCING: YES
 

Miscellaneous Home-Improvement Businesses

Bio Green USA

Greensboro, Ga.
Environmentally friendly fertilization
NO. OF LICENSEES: 60
COST: $50K
FINANCING: NO

Blind Brokers Network

Mission Viejo, Calif.
Blinds and shutters
NO. OF LICENSEES: 300
COST: $399
FINANCING: NO

DogWatch

Natick, Mass.
Hidden-fence pet-containment system
NO. OF DEALERS: 200
COST: $20K-$30K
FINANCING: NO

1867 Confederation Log & Timber Frame

Bobcaygeon, Ontario
Log and timber-frame homes
NO. OF DEALERS: 20
COST: $20K
FINANCING: NO

Engrave-A-Crete

Mansfield, Mo.
Decorative concrete engraving
NO. OF DEALERS: 200+
COST: $5K-$56K
FINANCING: NO

Gold Cast Products

Smackover, Ark.
Stone-veneer products
NO. OF DEALERS: 130
COST: $12K-$20K
FINANCING: NO

K-Guard Leaf Free Gutters

Westerville, Ohio
Leaf-free gutter system
NO. OF LICENSEES: 43
COST: $30K-$100K
FINANCING: YES

Organizers Direct

Scottsdale, Ariz.
Garage and closet organizing system
NO. OF DEALERS: 250
COST: $1K
FINANCING: NO

Rollerwall

Rockville, Md.
Pattern-painting system
NO. OF DEALERS: 500
COST: 100
FINANCING: NO

Starscapes International

Reno, Nev.
Ceiling-art system
NO. OF LICENSEES: 2,000
COST: $3.5K
FINANCING: YES

Use What You Have Interiors Decorator Training

New York
Interior design services
NO. OF LICENSEES: 838
COST: $1K/2.5K
FINANCING: NO

The Window Source

Gettysburg, Pa.
Replacement windows and doors
NO. OF DEALERS: 39
COST: $40K-$50K
FINANCING: NO

Wizard Industries

Burnaby, British Columbia
Retractable door and window screens
NO. OF DEALERS 30
COST: $18K
FINANCING: NO
 

MAINTENANCE

Blinds Cleaning

Blind Butler

Mission Viejo, Calif.
Blinds, shades and shutters cleaning, repairs and sales
NO. OF LICENSEES: 1,500
COST: $2.99K
FINANCING: NO

Dirtyblinds.com

Lancaster, N.Y.
Ultrasonic blind cleaning
NO. OF LICENSEES: 350
COST: $16K-$68K
FINANCING: YES

Morantz Ultrasonics

Philadelphia
Ultrasonic blind cleaning and fire restoration
NO. OF LICENSEES: 4,000+
COST: $8K-$70K
FINANCING: YES
 

Carpet Cleaning

Purent

Ash Flat, Ark.
Carpet-cleaning-machine rental and delivery
NO. OF DEALERS: --
COST: $1.99K
FINANCING: NO

Rotovac

Redmond, Wash.
Carpet cleaning
NO. OF LICENSEES: --
COST: $2.99K
FINANCING: YES

Von Schrader

Racine, Wis.
Carpet, upholstery, wall and ceiling cleaning
NO. OF LICENSEES: --
COST: $900
FINANCING: YES
 

Miscellaneous Maintenance Businesses

The BBQ Cleaner

Hackensack, N.J.
Barbecue-grill cleaning
NO. OF LICENSEES: 113
COST: $20K
FINANCING: YES

Caltex International Ltd.

Syracuse, N.Y.
Interior and exterior surface cleaning, mold remediation
NO. OF LICENSEES: 1,025
COST: $15K-$20K
FINANCING: YES

Eco Green Auto Clean

Redwood City, Calif.
Waterless car wash
NO. OF LICENSEES: 0
COST: $1K
FINANCING: NO

Ford's RV Refrigeration Training Center

Benton, Ky.
RV refrigerator reconditioning and service
NO. OF LICENSEES: 25
COST: $10K
FINANCING: NO

Lon Waltenberger Training Services

Olympia, Wash.
Bathtub repair and refinishing
NO. OF LICENSEES: 84
COST: $2.5K-$4K
FINANCING: NO

Maid Services of America

Cartersville, Ga.
Cleaning services
NO. OF LICENSEES: 401
COST: $1K-$5K
FINANCING: YES

National Pro Clean

Colorado Springs, Colo.
Commercial cleaning
NO. OF LICENSEES: 1,100
COST: $379
FINANCING: NO

Reliable Appliance & Dryer Vent Service

Stratford, Conn.
Dryer-vent cleaning
NO. OF LICENSEES: 51
COST: $500-$1K
FINANCING: NO

Restoration Preservation Conservation Products

Stuart, Fla.
Wax, polish, restoration products
NO. OF DEALERS: 200+
COST: to $500
FINANCING: NO

This Old Grout & Stone

Chandler, Ariz.
Stone, tile and grout cleaning, restoration and protection
NO. OF LICENSEES: 150
COST: $1.5K
FINANCING: NO

Winch Enterprises

Calgary, Alberta
Parking-lot cleanup
NO. OF LICENSEES: --
COST: $500
FINANCING: NO
 

PERSONAL CARE

Fitness Businesses

Geri-Fit

Temecula, Calif.
Strength-training fitness programs for seniors
NO. OF LICENSEES: 39
COST: $2.5K
FINANCING: YES

Slender You

Crossville, Tenn.
Fitness salon
NO. OF LICENSEES: 2,000
COST: $4K
FINANCING: YES

Vanguard Key Clubs

Hampton Falls, N.H.
24-hour fitness centers
NO. OF LICENSEES: 5
COST: $300K-$500K
FINANCING: NO
 

Senior Services

Active Minds

Denver
Learning programs for seniors
NO. OF LICENSEES: 1
COST: Varies
FINANCING: YES

Ageless Checkers

Seminole, Fla.
Safeguard visits to seniors
NO. OF LICENSEES: 642
COST: $159
FINANCING: NO

AHI Group

Irvine, Calif.
Nonmedical home care
NO. OF LICENSEES: 230
COST: $17.5K
FINANCING: YES
 

Miscellaneous Personal-Care Products/Services

The Blending Bar

Mississauga, Ontario
Customized body, bath and skincare products
NO. OF LICENSEES: 250
COST: $5K-$10K
FINANCING: NO

BodyTime Wellness

Chester, N.J.
Spa and wellness products
NO. OF DEALERS: 500
COST: $1K
FINANCING: NO

bozoomer

Clarkston, Mich.
Nutritional supplements
NO. OF LICENSEES: 6
COST: $1.3K-$3.8K
FINANCING: NO

Fragrance Blending Bar by Aroma Terra

Phoenix
Customized bath and body products
NO. OF DEALERS: 20
COST: $5K-15K
FINANCING: NO

Nail Taxi

Woodbridge, Va.
Mobile nail boutique
NO. OF LICENSEES: --
COST: $2K-$8K
FINANCING: NO
 

RECREATION

Travel Agencies

Oasis/New2Travel

Boca Raton, Fla.
Travel agency
NO. OF DEALERS: 600+
COST: $2.99K
FINANCING: YES

Tix Travel & Ticket Agency

Oldsmar, Fla.
Travel agency; concert, sports and theater tickets
NO. OF DEALERS: 500
COST: $3.5K
FINANCING: YES
 

Miscellaneous Recreation Businesses

Active Hawaiian Surf Simulators

Honolulu
Surf-simulator rentals
NO. OF LICENSEES: 6
COST: $4.99K
FINANCING: YES

5Kevents.org

Racine, Wis.
Racing events
NO. OF LICENSEES: 9
COST: $1K
FINANCING: YES

GTAA-Golf Tournament Association of America

Scottsdale, Ariz.
Golf tournament consulting
NO. OF LICENSEES: 25
COST: $1.5K
FINANCING: YES

Mini-Golf

Jessup, Pa.
Miniature-golf courses
NO. OF LICENSEES: 3,330
COST: $6.9K
FINANCING: NO

Trampoline Park Equipment by Fun Spot

Hartwell, Ga.
Trampoline park equipment
NO. OF LICENSEES: --
COST: $1.2M
FINANCING: NO
 

RETAIL

 

Discount Party Store Developers

Las Vegas
Discount party stores
NO. OF LICENSEES: 3,500
COST: $30K
FINANCING: YES

Dollar Store Services

Las Vegas
Dollar stores
NO. OF LICENSEES: 3,500
COST: $30K
FINANCING: yes

Game Start Stores

Elgin, S.C.
Video game stores
NO. OF LICENSEES: 14
COST: $90K
FINANCING: NO

Laga Handbags

Long Beach, Calif.
Embroidered handbags and accessories
NO. OF DEALERS: 100
COST: $499
FINANCING: NO

Liberty Opportunities

Conway, Ark.
Dollar, party and fashion-accessory stores
NO. OF LICENSEES: 2,870
COST: $54.9K
FINANCING: YES

Teen Store Developers

Las Vegas
Retail stores aimed at teens
NO. OF LICENSEES: 3,500
COST: $20K
FINANCING: YES
 

SERVICES

Dental-Handpiece Repairs

Handpiece Express

Novato, Calif.
Dental-drill repair
NO. OF LICENSEES: 30
COST: $35K
FINANCING: NO

Orion Repair

Kissimmee, Fla.
Dental-handpiece repairs
NO. OF LICENSEES: 275
COST: $500-$19K
FINANCING: YES
 

Laundromats

Express Laundry Centers

Oshkosh, Wis.
Coin-operated laundry
NO. OF LICENSEES: --
COST: $50K-$250K
FINANCING: YES

Milnor Laundry Systems

Kenner, La.
Coin-operated laundry
NO. OF LICENSEES: 1,000
COST: Varies
FINANCING: YES
 

Miscellaneous Services

Birdseye Global Tracking

Tarpon Springs, Fla.
GPS tracking products and services
NO. OF DEALERS: 4
COST: $59.9K
FINANCING: YES

The Christmas Lady

San Luis Obispo, Calif.
Christmas decoration rentals
NO. OF LICENSEES: 810
COST: $1.5K
FINANCING: YES

Divorce With Dignity Network

San Rafael, Calif.
Divorce legal services
NO. OF LICENSEES: 11
COST: $9K-$50K
FINANCING: YES

Elegant Weddings by Donna

Austin
Wedding and gift services
NO. OF LICENSEES: 2,456
COST: $5K-$25K
FINANCING: YES

Home Video Studio

Indianapolis
Video production
NO. OF LICENSEES: 10
COST: $75K
FINANCING: YES

My-Alarm

Lutz, Fla.
Text-alert security-alarm systems
NO. OF DEALERS: 50
COST: $1K
FINANCING: YES

The Plant Lady

San Luis Obispo, Calif.
Interior-plant rentals
NO. OF LICENSEES: 810
COST: $1.5K
FINANCING: YES

Spectrum Unlimited

San Francisco
Personalized birthday greetings
NO. OF LICENSEES: 10,000
COST: $200
FINANCING: NO

Storkdelivery.com

River Vale, N.J.
Yard-sign rentals
NO. OF LICENSEES: 72
COST: $999
FINANCING: YES

Thorvie International

Green Bay, Wis.
Saw and tool sharpening
NO. OF LICENSEES: 650+
COST: $6.99K
FINANCING: NO
 

NETWORK MARKETING/DIRECT SALES

 

AMSOIL

Superior, Wis.
Synthetic lubricants
NO. OF ASSOCIATES: --
COST: $30-$75
FINANCING: NO

Dudley Products Cosmetics

High Point, N.C.
Hair-care and cosmetic products
NO. OF ASSOCIATES: 150
COST: $49
FINANCING: YES

Nerium International

Addison, Texas
Anti-aging cream
NO. OF ASSOCIATES: --
COST: $499
FINANCING: NO

Wachters' Organic Sea Products

Daly City, Calif.
Nutritional, personal-care and environmental products
NO. OF ASSOCIATES: 220,000
COST: $54
FINANCING: NO
 

VENDING MACHINES

 

HealthyYou Vending

Kaysville, Utah
Healthful snack, beverage and entree vending machines
NO. OF DEALERS: 5,600
COST: $25K-$200K
FINANCING: NO

Naturals2Go Healthy Vending

Idaho Falls, Idaho
Healthful-food vending machines
NO. OF DEALERS: 309
COST: $25K
FINANCING: YES

Red Hot Vend

San Francisco
Adult novelty and convenience-item vending machines
NO. OF DEALERS: 1
COST: $20K+
FINANCING: YES

U-Turn Vending

Idaho Falls, Idaho
Bulk candy vending machines
NO. OF DEALERS: --
COST: $7.9K
FINANCING: YES

Vending Machine Sales

Des Moines, Iowa
Soda and snack vending machines
NO. OF DEALERS: 500
COST: Varies
FINANCING: YES

