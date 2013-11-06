Check out our list of more than 100 ways to be your own boss.

Business opportunities offer tools or training to help you start your own business, but usually at a lower cost and with fewer restrictions than a franchise. You’ll find business opportunities in a variety of industries listed here, divided into three main categories: Dealerships and Licensing Opportunities, Network Marketing/Direct Sales, and Vending Machines.

For more information, be sure to check out our guide, as well as the FTC’s page on how to research a business opportunity.

AUTOMOTIVE

Auto Repair & Maintenance Services

Crack Eraser Colorado Springs, Colo.

Windshield Repair NO. OF LICENSEES: 150

COST: $1K-$4K

FINANCING: NO Detail Plus Car Appearance Systems Portland, Ore.

Auto appearance services, automatic car wash NO. OF LICENSEES: 300

COST: $500-$500K

FINANCING: YES

LocationLube East Sandwich, Mass.

Mobile oil-change services NO. OF LICENSEES: 704

COST: $10K

FINANCING: YES The Paint Bull Saginaw, Mich.

Auto restoration NO. OF LICENSEES: 500

COST: $5K

FINANCING: YES

Premier Paint 2000 Spring Hill, Kan.

Auto chip and scratch repair NO. OF LICENSEES: 250

COST: $6.99K-$49K

FINANCING: NO

Auto Sales/Marketing

Auto Agents Alliance Phoenix

Car dealership NO. OF DEALERS: 50

COST: $995

FINANCING: NO AutoPlus Window Stickers Fort Myers, Fla.

Used-car window stickers NO. OF LICENSEES: 428

COST: $99-$459

FINANCING: YES

OnSight Solutions Albany, N.Y.

Graphic and mobile marketing for auto dealers NO. OF LICENSEES: 12

COST: $10k-$20k

FINANCING: NO

Truck-Bed Liners

Creative Material Technologies Ltd. Palmer, Mass.

Clear truck-bed liners NO. OF LICENSEES: 428

COST: $9.8K

FINANCING: YES Scorpion Truck Bed Linings Cloverdale, Ind.

Spray-on truck-bed liners, window film NO. OF LICENSEES: 2,500+

COST: $199+

FINANCING: YES

BUSINESS SERVICES

Advertising/Marketing Services

Advanced Telecom Services King of Prussia, Pa.

SMS Marketing NO. OF LICENSEES: 150

COST: $1.5K

FINANCING: NO Best Loyalty Plans Oak Forest, Ill.

Discount-program stickers for business cards NO. OF LICENSEES: 0

COST: $0

FINANCING: NO

Birthdays Direct Lake St. Louis, Mo.

Birthday direct-mail advertising NO. OF DEALERS: 2

COST: $25K-$40K

FINANCING: YES Fun News Franchise Pembroke Pines, Fla.

Newspaper/magazine publishing NO. OF LICENSEES: 18

COST: $1K

FINANCING: NO

GenoroCity.com Wilmington, Del.

Digital coupons NO. OF LICENSEES: --

COST: $25K

FINANCING: YES National Discount Cards Oak Forest, Ill.

Discount cards NO. OF LICENSEES: 0

COST: $0

FINANCING: NO

Newton Manufacturing Newton, Iowa

Promotional products NO. OF LICENSEES: 600

COST: $200

FINANCING: YES Online Community Magazines Holly Springs, Ga.

Online business directories NO. OF LICENSEES: 7

COST: $100

FINANCING: NO

Perks Nearby Huntington, N.Y.

Daily-deal websites NO. OF LICENSEES: 150

COST: $3.99K

FINANCING: YES Signature Greetings Raleigh, N.C.

Direct-mail advertising, greeting-card mailings NO. OF LICENSEES: 80

COST: $5.99K

FINANCING: YES

Today's Senior Magazine Eureka, Calif.

Magazine for seniors NO. OF LICENSEES: 3

COST: $3.1K

FINANCING: YES YourCityGuide.net Louisville, Ky.

Local city directories NO. OF LICENSEES: 75

COST: $140

FINANCING: NO

YourDiscountWebsite.com Louisville, Ky.

Local discount card program NO. OF LICENSEES: 15

COST: $200

FINANCING: NO

Miscellaneous Business Services

Employer's Edge Parker, Colo.

Employee assessment, training and performance management NO. OF LICENSEES: 8

COST: $7K-$19K

FINANCING: YES International Mergers and Acquisitions Scottsdale, Ariz.

Business consulting NO. OF LICENSEES: 15

COST: $15K

FINANCING: YES

Mailbox Store Developers Las Vegas

Postal and business services NO. OF LICENSEES: 3,500

COST: $30K

FINANCING: YES Packaging & Shipping Specialists Lubbock, Texas

Mail and copy service centers, signs NO. OF LICENSEES: 940

COST: $91K-$138K

FINANCING: YES

Shred-Tech Cambridge, Ontario

Mobile document destruction NO. OF LICENSEES: --

COST: $75K

FINANCING: YES Sign Biz Dana Point, Calif.

Signs NO. OF LICENSEES: 204

COST: $45K-$195K

FINANCING: YES

360 Solutions Waco, Texas

Business consulting and training NO. OF LICENSEES: 500

COST: $2.5K-57.5K

FINANCING: YES

CHILDREN'S BUSINESSES

Personalized Children's Products

Jiff-e-Books Austin

Personalized children's books NO. OF LICENSEES: 500+

COST: $495

FINANCING: NO Patty-Cakes International Montgomery, Ala.

Baby handprint/footprint bronzed keepsakes NO. OF LICENSEES: 85

COST: $499

FINANCING: NO

Pawprints Morro Bay, Calif.

Ceramic impressions of children's handprints and footprints NO. OF LICENSEES: 142

COST: $4K

FINANCING: NO

Miscellaneous Children's Businesses

Child Shield U.S.A. Arlington, Va.

Children's safety products and services NO. OF LICENSEES: 2,000

COST: $349-$1.7K

FINANCING: NO Healthy Hands Cooking Irmo, S.C.

Children's cooking classes, parties, camps NO. OF LICENSEES: 185

COST: $500-$1K

FINANCING: NO

Kid-Fit Monrovia, Calif.

Preschool fitness programs NO. OF LICENSEES: 40

COST: $9.99K-$19.99K

FINANCING: YES Little Scientists Milford, Conn.

Science education products and services NO. OF LICENSEES: 5

COST: $25K

FINANCING: YES

Preschoolgym Alpharetta, Ga.

Children's fitness programs NO. OF LICENSEES: 8

COST: $3K

FINANCING: YES Rhythm & Rhyme Tyme Windsor, Colo.

Children's music education NO. OF LICENSEES: 0

COST: $10K

FINANCING: YES

FINANCIAL SERVICES

Tax Preparation

The Income Tax School Glen Allen, Va.

Income-tax services NO. OF LICENSEES: 500

COST: $5K

FINANCING: NO Los Taxes Brooklyn, N.Y.

Tax preparation NO. OF DEALERS: 50

COST: $20K

FINANCING: YES

Tax In The Box Cincinnati

Tax preparation NO. OF LICENSEES: 1

COST: $5K

FINANCING: YES 1040TaxBiz Indianapolis

Tax preparation NO. OF LICENSEES: --

COST: $500-$5K

FINANCING: YES

Miscellaneous Financial Services

Blue Coast Savings Key West, Fla.

Business financial services NO. OF DEALERS: 252

COST: $21.9K

FINANCING: NO Charter Financial Houston

Note brokerage NO. OF DEALERS: 600

COST: $195

FINANCING: NO

ClaimTek Systems Irvine, Calif.

Medical-claims processing, medical billing NO. OF DEALERS: 810

COST: $15K-$35K

FINANCING: YES Commercial Capital Training Group Albany, N.Y.

Commercial finance NO. OF LICENSEES: 400

COST: $25K

FINANCING: NO

Cost Analysts Enterprises Greensboro, N.C.

Utility and telephone cost recovery NO. OF LICENSEES: 28

COST: $7.5K

FINANCING: NO Global 1 Wholesale Merchant Services Las Vegas

Merchant services, credit-card processing, cash advance NO. OF DEALERS: 37

COST: $2.99K

FINANCING: NO

Global Financial Training Program New York, N.Y.

Loan brokerage NO. OF DEALERS: 500

COST: $19.95K

FINANCING: YES Loan Consultants Los Angeles

Loan brokerage NO. OF DEALERS: 1,200

COST: $13.8K

FINANCING: YES

Loan Consultants (Consulting) Los Angeles

Business finance consulting NO. OF DEALERS: 1,200

COST: $13.8K

FINANCING: YES

FOOD

Delivery Services

Dine-In Delivery Denver

Restaurant meal-delivery service NO. OF LICENSEES: 105

COST: $17.5K

FINANCING: YES Food Dudes Delivery St. Cloud, Minn.

Restaurant delivery and marketing NO. OF DEALERS: 5

COST: $0

FINANCING: NO

Restaurants

CafeBellas Winnetka, Ill.

Pop-up cafes NO. OF LICENSEES: 0

COST: $100K-$150K

FINANCING: YES Emack & Bolio's Ice Cream & Yogurt Brookline Village, Mass.

Ice cream, frozen yogurt, smoothies, chocolates NO. OF DEALERS: 40

COST: $75K-$150K

FINANCING: NO

HungryGenius Holdings San Diego

Burgers, fries, malts NO. OF DEALERS: 0

COST: $350K

FINANCING: NO Modular Diners Atlanta

Stainless steel diners NO. OF LICENSEES: --

COST: $395K-$1M+

FINANCING: NO

Miscellaneous Food Businesses

AmeriCandy Louisville, Ky.

Chocolate and confections NO. OF LICENSEES: 0

COST: $50K

FINANCING: YES Calico Cottage Amityville, N.Y.

Fudge NO. OF DEALERS: 5,000

COST: to $10K

FINANCING: YES

Concessions Manufacturing Grove, Okla.

Kettle popcorn NO. OF LICENSEES: 200

COST: $12K-$38K

FINANCING: YES Florida Orange Groves Winery St. Petersburg, Fla.

Tropical wine store NO. OF LICENSEES: 10

COST: to $50,000

FINANCING: NO

Frozen Functions Cumming, Ga.

Ice-cream-machine event catering NO. OF DEALERS: 0

COST: $3K

FINANCING: NO Lil' Orbits Champlin, Minn.

Doughnuts, fast food NO. OF LICENSEES: 15,000

COST: $5.5K

FINANCING: NO

Occasionography Spring Hill, Fla.

Personalized candy bars, bottled water, mints, invitations NO. OF DEALERS: 6,000

COST: $495

FINANCING: YES Peggy Lawton Kitchens East Walpole, Mass.

Business snack route NO. OF DEALERS: 3

COST: $70K

FINANCING: NO

Vino Slush Wine Slush Mix Cincinnati

Wine slushie mix and bread-dipping mixes NO. OF DEALERS: 63

COST: $119

FINANCING: NO

GIFTS & NOVELTIES

Candlefun Indianapolis

Specialty carved candles NO. OF DEALERS: 100

COST: $433

FINANCING: NO Designer Perfume Reproductions Phoenix

Perfumes NO. OF DEALERS: 1

COST: $6K-$7K

FINANCING: NO

Faces 'N Cups Las Vegas

Personalized photo products NO. OF DEALERS: 745

COST: $1.99K

FINANCING: YES Fine Art Impressions Palm Springs, Calif.

Art imaging services NO. OF LICENSEES: 7

COST: $220K

FINANCING: NO

Graffiti Graphics/Puzzled Over Gift Ideas Victoria, British Columbia

Custom jigsaw puzzles NO. OF DEALERS: 540

COST: $9.1K

FINANCING: NO Natures Garden Fragrance Oils & Supplies Wellington, Ohio

Candle, soap and cosmetics-making classes and supplies NO. OF DEALERS: 100,000

COST: $0

FINANCING: NO

Personal Touch Products La Verne, Calif.

Personalized gifts NO. OF LICENSEES: 500

COST: $249-$995

FINANCING: NO Signature Engraving Systems Holyoke, Mass.

Engraving NO. OF LICENSEES: 540

COST: $10K

FINANCING: YES

HOME IMPROVEMENT

Home Staging

Staging Diva Toronto

Home staging NO. OF LICENSEES: 10,000

COST: $1K

FINANCING: NO Transformations Staging School Jacksonville, Fla.

Home staging NO. OF LICENSEES: 550

COST: $1.5K/2.5K

FINANCING: YES

Miscellaneous Home-Improvement Businesses

Bio Green USA Greensboro, Ga.

Environmentally friendly fertilization NO. OF LICENSEES: 60

COST: $50K

FINANCING: NO Blind Brokers Network Mission Viejo, Calif.

Blinds and shutters NO. OF LICENSEES: 300

COST: $399

FINANCING: NO

DogWatch Natick, Mass.

Hidden-fence pet-containment system NO. OF DEALERS: 200

COST: $20K-$30K

FINANCING: NO 1867 Confederation Log & Timber Frame Bobcaygeon, Ontario

Log and timber-frame homes NO. OF DEALERS: 20

COST: $20K

FINANCING: NO

Engrave-A-Crete Mansfield, Mo.

Decorative concrete engraving NO. OF DEALERS: 200+

COST: $5K-$56K

FINANCING: NO Gold Cast Products Smackover, Ark.

Stone-veneer products NO. OF DEALERS: 130

COST: $12K-$20K

FINANCING: NO

K-Guard Leaf Free Gutters Westerville, Ohio

Leaf-free gutter system NO. OF LICENSEES: 43

COST: $30K-$100K

FINANCING: YES Organizers Direct Scottsdale, Ariz.

Garage and closet organizing system NO. OF DEALERS: 250

COST: $1K

FINANCING: NO

Rollerwall Rockville, Md.

Pattern-painting system NO. OF DEALERS: 500

COST: 100

FINANCING: NO Starscapes International Reno, Nev.

Ceiling-art system NO. OF LICENSEES: 2,000

COST: $3.5K

FINANCING: YES

Use What You Have Interiors Decorator Training New York

Interior design services NO. OF LICENSEES: 838

COST: $1K/2.5K

FINANCING: NO The Window Source Gettysburg, Pa.

Replacement windows and doors NO. OF DEALERS: 39

COST: $40K-$50K

FINANCING: NO

Wizard Industries Burnaby, British Columbia

Retractable door and window screens NO. OF DEALERS 30

COST: $18K

FINANCING: NO

MAINTENANCE

Blinds Cleaning

Blind Butler Mission Viejo, Calif.

Blinds, shades and shutters cleaning, repairs and sales NO. OF LICENSEES: 1,500

COST: $2.99K

FINANCING: NO Dirtyblinds.com Lancaster, N.Y.

Ultrasonic blind cleaning NO. OF LICENSEES: 350

COST: $16K-$68K

FINANCING: YES

Morantz Ultrasonics Philadelphia

Ultrasonic blind cleaning and fire restoration NO. OF LICENSEES: 4,000+

COST: $8K-$70K

FINANCING: YES

Carpet Cleaning

Purent Ash Flat, Ark.

Carpet-cleaning-machine rental and delivery NO. OF DEALERS: --

COST: $1.99K

FINANCING: NO Rotovac Redmond, Wash.

Carpet cleaning NO. OF LICENSEES: --

COST: $2.99K

FINANCING: YES

Von Schrader Racine, Wis.

Carpet, upholstery, wall and ceiling cleaning NO. OF LICENSEES: --

COST: $900

FINANCING: YES

Miscellaneous Maintenance Businesses

The BBQ Cleaner Hackensack, N.J.

Barbecue-grill cleaning NO. OF LICENSEES: 113

COST: $20K

FINANCING: YES Caltex International Ltd. Syracuse, N.Y.

Interior and exterior surface cleaning, mold remediation NO. OF LICENSEES: 1,025

COST: $15K-$20K

FINANCING: YES

Eco Green Auto Clean Redwood City, Calif.

Waterless car wash NO. OF LICENSEES: 0

COST: $1K

FINANCING: NO Ford's RV Refrigeration Training Center Benton, Ky.

RV refrigerator reconditioning and service NO. OF LICENSEES: 25

COST: $10K

FINANCING: NO

Lon Waltenberger Training Services Olympia, Wash.

Bathtub repair and refinishing NO. OF LICENSEES: 84

COST: $2.5K-$4K

FINANCING: NO Maid Services of America Cartersville, Ga.

Cleaning services NO. OF LICENSEES: 401

COST: $1K-$5K

FINANCING: YES

National Pro Clean Colorado Springs, Colo.

Commercial cleaning NO. OF LICENSEES: 1,100

COST: $379

FINANCING: NO Reliable Appliance & Dryer Vent Service Stratford, Conn.

Dryer-vent cleaning NO. OF LICENSEES: 51

COST: $500-$1K

FINANCING: NO

Restoration Preservation Conservation Products Stuart, Fla.

Wax, polish, restoration products NO. OF DEALERS: 200+

COST: to $500

FINANCING: NO This Old Grout & Stone Chandler, Ariz.

Stone, tile and grout cleaning, restoration and protection NO. OF LICENSEES: 150

COST: $1.5K

FINANCING: NO

Winch Enterprises Calgary, Alberta

Parking-lot cleanup NO. OF LICENSEES: --

COST: $500

FINANCING: NO

PERSONAL CARE

Fitness Businesses

Geri-Fit Temecula, Calif.

Strength-training fitness programs for seniors NO. OF LICENSEES: 39

COST: $2.5K

FINANCING: YES Slender You Crossville, Tenn.

Fitness salon NO. OF LICENSEES: 2,000

COST: $4K

FINANCING: YES

Vanguard Key Clubs Hampton Falls, N.H.

24-hour fitness centers NO. OF LICENSEES: 5

COST: $300K-$500K

FINANCING: NO

Senior Services

Active Minds Denver

Learning programs for seniors NO. OF LICENSEES: 1

COST: Varies

FINANCING: YES Ageless Checkers Seminole, Fla.

Safeguard visits to seniors NO. OF LICENSEES: 642

COST: $159

FINANCING: NO

AHI Group Irvine, Calif.

Nonmedical home care NO. OF LICENSEES: 230

COST: $17.5K

FINANCING: YES

Miscellaneous Personal-Care Products/Services

The Blending Bar Mississauga, Ontario

Customized body, bath and skincare products NO. OF LICENSEES: 250

COST: $5K-$10K

FINANCING: NO BodyTime Wellness Chester, N.J.

Spa and wellness products NO. OF DEALERS: 500

COST: $1K

FINANCING: NO

bozoomer Clarkston, Mich.

Nutritional supplements NO. OF LICENSEES: 6

COST: $1.3K-$3.8K

FINANCING: NO Fragrance Blending Bar by Aroma Terra Phoenix

Customized bath and body products NO. OF DEALERS: 20

COST: $5K-15K

FINANCING: NO

Nail Taxi Woodbridge, Va.

Mobile nail boutique NO. OF LICENSEES: --

COST: $2K-$8K

FINANCING: NO

RECREATION

Travel Agencies

Oasis/New2Travel Boca Raton, Fla.

Travel agency NO. OF DEALERS: 600+

COST: $2.99K

FINANCING: YES Tix Travel & Ticket Agency Oldsmar, Fla.

Travel agency; concert, sports and theater tickets NO. OF DEALERS: 500

COST: $3.5K

FINANCING: YES

Miscellaneous Recreation Businesses

Active Hawaiian Surf Simulators Honolulu

Surf-simulator rentals NO. OF LICENSEES: 6

COST: $4.99K

FINANCING: YES 5Kevents.org Racine, Wis.

Racing events NO. OF LICENSEES: 9

COST: $1K

FINANCING: YES

GTAA-Golf Tournament Association of America Scottsdale, Ariz.

Golf tournament consulting NO. OF LICENSEES: 25

COST: $1.5K

FINANCING: YES Mini-Golf Jessup, Pa.

Miniature-golf courses NO. OF LICENSEES: 3,330

COST: $6.9K

FINANCING: NO

Trampoline Park Equipment by Fun Spot Hartwell, Ga.

Trampoline park equipment NO. OF LICENSEES: --

COST: $1.2M

FINANCING: NO

RETAIL

Discount Party Store Developers Las Vegas

Discount party stores NO. OF LICENSEES: 3,500

COST: $30K

FINANCING: YES Dollar Store Services Las Vegas

Dollar stores NO. OF LICENSEES: 3,500

COST: $30K

FINANCING: yes

Game Start Stores Elgin, S.C.

Video game stores NO. OF LICENSEES: 14

COST: $90K

FINANCING: NO Laga Handbags Long Beach, Calif.

Embroidered handbags and accessories NO. OF DEALERS: 100

COST: $499

FINANCING: NO

Liberty Opportunities Conway, Ark.

Dollar, party and fashion-accessory stores NO. OF LICENSEES: 2,870

COST: $54.9K

FINANCING: YES Teen Store Developers Las Vegas

Retail stores aimed at teens NO. OF LICENSEES: 3,500

COST: $20K

FINANCING: YES

SERVICES

Dental-Handpiece Repairs

Handpiece Express Novato, Calif.

Dental-drill repair NO. OF LICENSEES: 30

COST: $35K

FINANCING: NO Orion Repair Kissimmee, Fla.

Dental-handpiece repairs NO. OF LICENSEES: 275

COST: $500-$19K

FINANCING: YES

Laundromats

Express Laundry Centers Oshkosh, Wis.

Coin-operated laundry NO. OF LICENSEES: --

COST: $50K-$250K

FINANCING: YES Milnor Laundry Systems Kenner, La.

Coin-operated laundry NO. OF LICENSEES: 1,000

COST: Varies

FINANCING: YES

Miscellaneous Services

Birdseye Global Tracking Tarpon Springs, Fla.

GPS tracking products and services NO. OF DEALERS: 4

COST: $59.9K

FINANCING: YES The Christmas Lady San Luis Obispo, Calif.

Christmas decoration rentals NO. OF LICENSEES: 810

COST: $1.5K

FINANCING: YES

Divorce With Dignity Network San Rafael, Calif.

Divorce legal services NO. OF LICENSEES: 11

COST: $9K-$50K

FINANCING: YES Elegant Weddings by Donna Austin

Wedding and gift services NO. OF LICENSEES: 2,456

COST: $5K-$25K

FINANCING: YES

Home Video Studio Indianapolis

Video production NO. OF LICENSEES: 10

COST: $75K

FINANCING: YES My-Alarm Lutz, Fla.

Text-alert security-alarm systems NO. OF DEALERS: 50

COST: $1K

FINANCING: YES

The Plant Lady San Luis Obispo, Calif.

Interior-plant rentals NO. OF LICENSEES: 810

COST: $1.5K

FINANCING: YES Spectrum Unlimited San Francisco

Personalized birthday greetings NO. OF LICENSEES: 10,000

COST: $200

FINANCING: NO

Storkdelivery.com River Vale, N.J.

Yard-sign rentals NO. OF LICENSEES: 72

COST: $999

FINANCING: YES Thorvie International Green Bay, Wis.

Saw and tool sharpening NO. OF LICENSEES: 650+

COST: $6.99K

FINANCING: NO

NETWORK MARKETING/DIRECT SALES

AMSOIL Superior, Wis.

Synthetic lubricants NO. OF ASSOCIATES: --

COST: $30-$75

FINANCING: NO Dudley Products Cosmetics High Point, N.C.

Hair-care and cosmetic products NO. OF ASSOCIATES: 150

COST: $49

FINANCING: YES

Nerium International Addison, Texas

Anti-aging cream NO. OF ASSOCIATES: --

COST: $499

FINANCING: NO Wachters' Organic Sea Products Daly City, Calif.

Nutritional, personal-care and environmental products NO. OF ASSOCIATES: 220,000

COST: $54

FINANCING: NO

VENDING MACHINES

HealthyYou Vending Kaysville, Utah

Healthful snack, beverage and entree vending machines NO. OF DEALERS: 5,600

COST: $25K-$200K

FINANCING: NO Naturals2Go Healthy Vending Idaho Falls, Idaho

Healthful-food vending machines NO. OF DEALERS: 309

COST: $25K

FINANCING: YES

Red Hot Vend San Francisco

Adult novelty and convenience-item vending machines NO. OF DEALERS: 1

COST: $20K+

FINANCING: YES U-Turn Vending Idaho Falls, Idaho

Bulk candy vending machines NO. OF DEALERS: --

COST: $7.9K

FINANCING: YES