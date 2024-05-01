📺 Stream EntrepreneurTV for Free 📺

By Entrepreneur Store

Does everyone on your team have a reliable data backup solution? When protecting your business interests, it's important to make sure you and your colleagues are equipped with a place to store files for safekeeping and to easily share them with collaborators and potential clients.

From April 29th through 11:59 p.m. PT on May 5th, you can get 1TB of Koofr Cloud Storage for life at a discounted rate of just $129.97 (reg. $810) using coupon code: KOOFR. This lifetime plan promises a sizable amount of online storage space that can be accessed and protected in a variety of ways.

Most modern professionals will run for a long time on a full terabyte of storage space. Koofr makes accessing anything you or your team members have stored on there easy, with accessibility for smartphones, personal computers, and WebDav setups.

Koofr's advanced file management features make staying organized and on top of things easy. It eliminates duplicates and can provide advanced renaming options and link appearance customizations to make zeroing in on exactly what you're looking for as easy as possible. Koofr also offers advanced privacy with file encryption during rest and transfers.

This has all added up to turn Koofr into a critical darling over the years. Discover how it maintains an impressive 4.6/5 star average rating on Capterra, GetApp, and G2. Don't miss out on this limited-time opportunity.

