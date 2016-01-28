Entrepreneurs Rank High Among the 50 Wealthiest People in the World
There are rich people. There are very rich people. And then there are the wealthiest billionaires in the world.
Those wealthiest billionaires operate in a different orbit than the rest of us. They have the kind of money that most of us can’t even properly understand.
Bill Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft, tops the list with a net worth of $87.4 billion, according a recently released report from Wealth-X, a Singapore-based company that compiles market research on the wealthiest individuals in the world. Amancio Ortega Gaona, the Spanish founder of trendy fast-fashion house Zara, ranks second on the list with $66.8 billion. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is fourth on the list with $56.6 billion, and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg is eighth on the list with $42.8 billion.
The wealthiest people in the world come from all across the globe and a wide variety of industries, but one common thread is that many of the people on the list are entrepreneurs. Of course, there is no guarantee of financial success when launching a business. But it’s definitely one path to the top.
For a bit of mid-winter inspiration, have a look at this newly released list of the 50 wealthiest people in the world. And then, get over your winter doldrums and get your hustle on.
