My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Ready For Anything

Entrepreneurs Rank High Among the 50 Wealthiest People in the World

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Entrepreneurs Rank High Among the 50 Wealthiest People in the World
Image credit: Kjetil Ree | Wikimedia Commons | Robert Galbraith | Reuters | Amazon
Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg and Jeff Bezos
Senior Entrepreneurship Writer at CNBC
2 min read

There are rich people. There are very rich people. And then there are the wealthiest billionaires in the world.

Those wealthiest billionaires operate in a different orbit than the rest of us. They have the kind of money that most of us can’t even properly understand.

Bill Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft, tops the list with a net worth of $87.4 billion, according a recently released report from Wealth-X, a Singapore-based company that compiles market research on the wealthiest individuals in the world. Amancio Ortega Gaona, the Spanish founder of trendy fast-fashion house Zara, ranks second on the list with $66.8 billion. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is fourth on the list with $56.6 billion, and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg is eighth on the list with $42.8 billion.

Related: The Wild and Crazy Career Paths of 5 Self-Made Billionaires (Infographic)

The wealthiest people in the world come from all across the globe and a wide variety of industries, but one common thread is that many of the people on the list are entrepreneurs. Of course, there is no guarantee of financial success when launching a business. But it’s definitely one path to the top.

For a bit of mid-winter inspiration, have a look at this newly released list of the 50 wealthiest people in the world. And then, get over your winter doldrums and get your hustle on.

Related: The Habits of Self-Made Billionaires (Infographic)

Click to Enlarge+
50 Wealthiest People in the World (Infographic)

 

Related: The Top 25 Self-Made Billionaires In the World

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From
Networking Like a Pro

Networking Like a Pro

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Billionaires

Kylie Jenner Is Officially the Youngest Self-Made Billionaire. Here Are 9 Others.

Billionaires

The 5 Entrepreneurial Factors That Distinguish 'Billionaires' From 'Millionaires'

Ready For Anything

How the Top 10 Richest People in the World Started Their Amazing Careers