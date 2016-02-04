My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Affordable Care Act

4 Steps Needed for Affordable Care Act Compliance in 2016

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
4 Steps Needed for Affordable Care Act Compliance in 2016
Image credit: Shutterstock
Guest Writer
Founder and CEO of Namely
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

This year, 2016, is the first for Affordable Care Act (ACA) reporting and audits; those who aren’t compliant will face penalties from the IRS. But, as with anything that requires forms and filing, demonstrating ACA compliance on paper is a complicated process.

And, because this is the first year for ACA reporting, employers may feel particularly overwhelmed by the process. The ongoing responsibilities of taxes are hard enough, given all the forms. But, in fact, staying compliant comes down to preparation and organization.

Related: 3 Benefits of the Affordable Care Act Every Business Leader Needs to Know About

So . . .take a deep breath, and follow these steps to meet ACA requirements:

Step 1: Identify full-time employees.

The first step in ACA compliance is to determine who is a full-time employee. In 2016, companies with 50 or more full-time or full-time equivalent employees must offer minimum essential coverage to at least 95 percent of these full-time employees. But, how are full-time and full-time equivalent employees determined? Does the company’s definition align with the regulations?

To get a total number of full-time equivalent employees, use the IRS formula. Add up the hours that non-full-time employees are paid during a year and divide the total by 2,080. The answer is the number of full-time equivalent employees.

To complete the formula accurately, use technology to better track employee hours. Employees don’t always fill out timesheets correctly: They often include errors -- especially when it comes to overtime and holiday hours. HR software can automatically track hours to better manage employees and stay ACA-compliant.

Step 2: Track employer-mandate requirements.

Once full-time employees are identified, the next step is to track and document compliance with employer-mandate requirements. In other words, is there proof that coverage was offered to all eligible full-time employees?

Keep track of the dates that coverage was offered to each employee and when employees may have waived that coverage. Review 1094 and 1095 instructions to be sure that all information needed is readily available. Establish a process to track and organize this information in one place throughout the year to make ACA compliance easier.

Related: Warning: Affordable Care Act Penalties Start This Year

Step 3: Report the cost of employer-sponsored group health plans.

Employers must complete an additional step when preparing tax forms to be ACA-compliant. Employers are required to report the cost of employer-sponsored group health plans on box 12 of the W-2 form to show workers the total cost of their individual healthcare in relation to the specific plan they use.

However, there are some exceptions. Employers who provide retired or former employees with healthcare coverage, but do not provide them a W-2, do not need to create that document just to report the cost of coverage. In addition, employers who give out fewer than 250 W-2 forms are not required to report the cost of coverage.

When reporting the cost of coverage is required, remember to include the total cost -- both the company’s and the employee’s contributions. 

Step 4: Educate employees.

ACA compliance is confusing for employers, but it can seem even more complicated for employees unfamiliar with new laws and forms.

This year, employees will receive new 1095 tax forms from either their employer or their insurance carrier, and they need to know what to expect. Educate employees on these new forms: what information they will contain and the purpose of the form. Send them information to review before they receive the forms, and walk them through the process when the new forms arrive.

In addition to educating employees on new forms, employers also need to provide employees with the correct information about their benefits and coverage. Do employees need a summary plan description or a summary of benefits and coverage, and when do they need them? Review the requirements to provide employees with the right information at the right time.

With ACA kicking in this year, reporting may seem even more complicated and overwhelming. But, if you’re prepared and have the right information, the process doesn’t have to be so scary.

Are you ready to meet ACA compliance standards this year? Let us know in the comments below!

Related: 7 Things to Know as Affordable Care Act Deadline Approaches

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Affordable Care Act

3 Things Your Health-Insurance Broker Might Not Tell You About Open Enrollment

Affordable Care Act

4 Steps Needed for Affordable Care Act Compliance in 2016

Affordable Care Act

Warning: Affordable Care Act Penalties Start This Year