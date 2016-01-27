My Queue

Some McDonald's Mozzarella Sticks Are Missing a Key Ingredient

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

McDonald’s has gotten itself into a bit of a sticky situation.

The culprit? Its mozzarella sticks.

Related: McDonald's to Debut Its New Value Menu 'McPick' in 2016

As reported by Business Insider, it seems there have been cases where the concoction is missing a key ingredient -- cheese -- and customers aren’t lovin’ it.

The uproar’s evident as folks post pictures of the offense online, charging the fast food company of serving them nothing but "fried air."

On the bright side, at least a few seemed to be McPleased with the McMozarella.

McDonald’s added the fried food to the menu earlier this month as one of the options featured in its new “McPick 2” campaign. The promotion gives customers the option to choose two items for $2 from a list of choices that include a McDouble, McChicken, small fries and mozzarella sticks. It’s also possible to buy three sticks for $1.

Other fast food chains have released similar promotions in recent months, including Wendy’s “4 for $4” and Burger King’s “5 for $5.”

The question now for McDonald's isn’t where's the beef, but rather, who stole the cheese?

For now, it seems the company doesn’t have an answer and it’s not yet clear what its plans are to solve this McPickle.

Related: The 4 Things You Need to Know About McDonald's Turnaround Plan

