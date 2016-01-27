Some McDonald's Mozzarella Sticks Are Missing a Key Ingredient

January 27, 2016 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

McDonald’s has gotten itself into a bit of a sticky situation.

The culprit? Its mozzarella sticks.

Related: McDonald's to Debut Its New Value Menu 'McPick' in 2016

As reported by Business Insider, it seems there have been cases where the concoction is missing a key ingredient -- cheese -- and customers aren’t lovin’ it.

The uproar’s evident as folks post pictures of the offense online, charging the fast food company of serving them nothing but "fried air."

Local @McDonalds finally has cheese sticks. First time I had them they were good, but missing something. Cheese. — Christian Irony (@GoodBadHoly) January 22, 2016

When your mozzarella stick is a lie. ??? the cheese was missing and it's my favorite part!! @McDonalds pic.twitter.com/ATOBUkf9o6 — Jahaila Canton (@JSCSuperStar) January 15, 2016

went to @McDonalds for lunch and ordered mozzarella sticks. Only problem was there was no mozzarella in the sticks. Just hollow fried crust — TemptationTaster (@ATL_Black_Ice) January 27, 2016

"Who in their right mind would want mozzarella sticks from McDonald's" pic.twitter.com/YOas3XsMXn — ???? ?? ?????? (@jzimmerss) January 26, 2016

On the bright side, at least a few seemed to be McPleased with the McMozarella.

I could go for some McDonald's mozzarella sticks. — casey (@TwittterlesCase) January 18, 2016

McDonald's mozzarella sticks are my new obsession ?? — baby claire (@clairey721) January 18, 2016

McDonald's mozzarella sticks are surprisingly not awful — Dylan (@DYLpill_) January 18, 2016

McDonald’s added the fried food to the menu earlier this month as one of the options featured in its new “McPick 2” campaign. The promotion gives customers the option to choose two items for $2 from a list of choices that include a McDouble, McChicken, small fries and mozzarella sticks. It’s also possible to buy three sticks for $1.

Other fast food chains have released similar promotions in recent months, including Wendy’s “4 for $4” and Burger King’s “5 for $5.”

The question now for McDonald's isn’t where's the beef, but rather, who stole the cheese?

For now, it seems the company doesn’t have an answer and it’s not yet clear what its plans are to solve this McPickle.

Related: The 4 Things You Need to Know About McDonald's Turnaround Plan