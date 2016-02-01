Story of an Ambitious Teacher Who Turned Entrepreneur to Fulfil Her Dreams

February 1, 2016 3 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

From being a school teacher to opening an event management company and now launching her own restaurant, Sherry Sudan has travelled a long and diverse professional journey. Her story of ambition and true zeal to follow the heart is superbly inspiring to say the least. She shares her story with us.

Small Beginnings, Big Dreams

I was born in Kanpur and started my professional career as a teacher. After 12 years of spending time imparting knowledge, I was a little bored with the monotonous life. I wanted to take up something challenging. My outgoing personality and will to do something new, led me to quit the job and start my own company.

I launched an event management company ‘Glitter’, which started functioning as a one-stop solution for all kinds of private and corporate events. After three years full of success stories for Glitter, the urge to do something new hit me again and I decided to open my own restaurant.

From Event Industry to the Hospitality Sector

Being a part of the event management industry had its share of challenges and fun. I got to know about the various aspects of the industry and was exposed to the diversity of things to do in the hospitality sector. The sophistication and glamour of the hospitality industry charmed me and pulled me towards it.

Whether it be about experimenting with a new dish at home or baking a simple cake, the chef’s hat has always found a place on the head to douse off my curiosity and satiate my gastronomic cravings. It is a passion that has stayed with me since I was a kid and getting to see it transforming into a real ambitious project in the form of my own restaurant, is heart-warming.

Challenges

The problem with a new venture is no one wants to sponsor it because of a lack of big brand testimonials. It took me a while but the persistence and zeal paid off. Glitter is now associated with the best players from various fields in the industry. PVR BluO, Decibels India, Swiss International Airlines, Aveenashi International Ltd, En-The Japanese Restaurant and Lakeforest Wines are just a few of the big names. I am glad that in a short period of three years, I have been able to build some healthy relationships in the industry and have people around me who are willing to help and cooperate in our ventures.

About Glitter

When I started Glitter, I didn’t imagine the scale it would be able to peek in just 3 years. We started by organising small parties and soon enough, our organising and management skills were appreciated with big banner names partnering with us. From celebrities to concerts and fests, Glitter is now in-charge of organising them all. Even so, I feel Glitter is a young aspiring company that has a long way to go and a lot many milestones to achieve.

Concept of the New Restaurant

We are still at the prep and research stage for the new restaurant opening in Gurgaon. What I can say with certainty is that the place is going to be all about good food. It would be about having a good time with friends and family with the best of liquor and eclectic cuisines transcending across all continents. Keep your fingers crossed for this gastronomic journey like no other that’s going to thrill you to the core.