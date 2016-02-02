Startup Alert: 5 Space-Age Technologies Waiting to be Brought to India

February 2, 2016 4 min read

India has proudly been the hub of cheaper production, cost reduction and liberal laws that allow ideas to take form conveniently. Technological manufacturers may have all outsourced production to China, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s campaign to encourage Indian production and start-ups says otherwise. Newer technology is slow to adapt in India, like LEDs took years before they could be more mainstream than LCDs (in bulbs as well as Television sets). Hydrophobic coatings that can transparently make virtually any surface permanently dust and water proof (including phones, cars or even shoes) are only now being utilized in Indian industries, especially cell phones. Sapphire glass is still not a standard for screen touches, because of cost reasons even though it is phenomenally stronger than any of our current touch screens.

Even 3D or VR TVs are priced so exorbitantly that mainstream usage seems a distant idea at this point. With newer technologies becoming more and more commercial every day, here are the top 5 technologies we’d like to see made in India, by India and for Indians – hopefully priced for Indians too.

3D printer

It’s ridiculous to believe how little we are focusing on what could be the future of micro-manufacturing. 3D printing enables an average user to literally produce objects based on a 3D design fed to a computer within a few minutes/hours. You can download templates of designs from the web or even create one yourself. With more expensive technology, you can print even ceramics, really hard metallics, moldable plastics, and even edible chocolates. The implications can be far reaching India for toys for kids, Legos, science projects, or duplicate minor objects like hooks pins or cups and plates at home.

Levitating speaker

Magnetic levitation has been invented decades ago, and the technology is nothing revolutionary or new to a scientist. However, to the average consumer, nothing can look more impressive than a physically floating object in your drawing room, without suspenders or side support. Magnetic levitation works by using opposing magnets in both sides which keep a generous few inches of literally nothingness between objects. Applications include levitating speakers, and even bonsai trees!

Virtual Reality Headsets

It’s 2016 already and Virtual Reality headsets are nowhere in sight in India. While the western world is expanding to include portable VR headsets at a cheap rate, from cell phones, to gaming, to movies and now even the adult entertainment industry – it’s high time Indian manufacturers or business men consider introducing the same technology here. Once the hardware is released, software will quickly follow back because we don’t have any shortage of engineers or coders to program the tech.

Portable Solar charging panel

Portable chargers have finally gone mainstream, and e-commerce has reduced their prices to so low that they can be afforded by everyone. However we are still slower in India over updating the technology that is commercially mass produced in western nations – portable solar chargers. They can be thinner than an iPhone, bendable, or can be attached to your phone’s cover, providing a constant charge throughout the day without worrying about when the battery pack is going to run dry on juice. Are you hearing, entrepreneurs?

Hover board

Hover boards are not only super convenient to travel short distances, like malls, or in your neighborhood, but also look incredibly cool boy-toys. They run on electricity so our completely green, pollution free and virtually silent – great for indoor use. Indian manufacturers should consider their production apart from airports too. Perhaps the idea of an actual hover board that floats over a magnetic levitation or even tiny jet propellers is still a distant future, so in the meanwhile classic hover boards can be bought mainstream.

