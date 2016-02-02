Food Fight: Aretha Franklin Is Launching a Line of Comfort Cuisine to Rival Patti LaBelle's Pies

February 2, 2016 2 min read

Two of the nation’s most revered soul singers are taking their long-rumored rivalry to the kitchen.

Months after Patti LaBelle’s sweet potato pies became a viral sensation, Aretha Franklin is cooking up her own line of comfort food.

Though she pointedly says she has not yet tried LaBelle’s now-famous desserts, which sold out so fast retailer Walmart had to scramble to secure 2 million pounds of sweet potatoes, Franklin told Channel 4 News in Detroit that “Miss Patti gon’ have to move that pie to the side.”

Franklin added that she has partnered with a Phoenix-based food group to bring her products to market, which will reportedly include chili, gumbo and “my baked chicken and dressing, which will be in a loaf pan, kinda like you’ve seen Sara Lee cakes.” Sounds … intriguing.

LaBelle, too, says she is branching out with additional food releases at Walmart, which could eventually include lobster and shrimp mac-n-cheese. And earlier this month, LaBelle unveiled her first follow-up products: a vanilla pound cake and a caramel cake that have been branded -- what else? -- Patti Cakes.

If a food fight should ever come to pass, however, LaBelle may have a formidable advantage up her sleeve in the form of James Wright Chanel. The YouTube personality catapulted the sweet potato pies into the zeitgeist with a review that featured the entertainer gobbling down a wedge with his bare hands and promptly erupting into song.

