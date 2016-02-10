My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Startups

Why Investors Risked their Capital into these Startups

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Why Investors Risked their Capital into these Startups
Image credit: World Wide Web
Sub-Editor- Entrepreneur.com
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

From an idea to planning, and finally to break-even point,  when  a large investor also shares your vision and sees potential enough to invest a huge capital into your idea – entrepreneurs face a lot of struggle. Even the largest giants started humbly, with minimal capital and very little resources – because they either had an idea that didn’t exist before in the market, or debuted in a department creating a demand for the public. There are several reasons apart from conveniently being the first in the market to do something, but some investors also claim to fund because they see the potential and determination of the CEO’s and entrepreneurs.

Here’s a compilation of how CEO’s of successful startups as we know them today got their first break:

First food menu archiving

Deepinder Goyal, the founder and CEO of Zomato had to walk manually, door to door, collecting restaurant menus. He even had to design the first page of the website himself, convincing restaurants to be featured. That was until the first break, which got a massive funding and set the ball rolling. Investors got attracted seeing the potential of virtual menu and food options archive and not having any such service in India before.

Two wheeler taxi & delivery service

“The fact that we not only offer ride motorcycle taxi services, but also offer delivery services attracted investors. Whether you want your favorite street food vendor that doesn’t deliver, or medicines, or a particular package to picked and delivered, we do the job for you. We are also crowd funded.”- Vivek Panday Founder CEO of N.O.W. Bikes

Refurbished Store

 “My cofounder Alex and I introduced Overcart as a portal for gamers to trade games and electronics. Customers could trade in their old products for credits to help buy new ones—we’d provide all the logistical support including door-step pickup of the old product and delivery of the new. Gradually, we realized early on that we’d need to diversify outside of gaming, and we did that pretty quickly.  As we scaled the business, we realized that door-step pickups were quite demanding on our (then) infrastructure. At the same time, e-commerce companies were just starting to get worried about customer returns.  So, we began working with them to help build a returns and liquidation process. We realized that a huge proportion of these products were functionally perfect: the trick was to determine which ones could be certified for re-sale.  We invested significant time, effort, and money to set up our quality infrastructure to ensure that our customers get the best products for the best price, without compromising on quality. Hence, our unique business model attracted investors.” - Saptarshi Nath and Alexander Souter, CEOs, OverCart

Consumer to consumer money transfer app

“I think investors liked the fact that we were a multi-bank platform providing standardized services to the user base irrespective of their personal bank choice. Along with this the ease of using the service and our chosen revenue model made investors see our potential.” Sony Joy, CEO & Founder, Chillr app

What do you think did investors look for/ are going to look for in your business? Let us know in the comments below on our official Facebook page Entrepreneur India

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From
Networking Like a Pro

Networking Like a Pro

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Startups

Tips for Coming Up With a Million-Dollar Startup Idea

Startups

What Changes When a Startup Transforms Into a Corporation

Startups

10 Years Challenge: How Startups Have Changed the Daily Lives of Individuals