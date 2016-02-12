Take These 25 Steps to Complete the Journey of Reinventing Yourself

February 12, 2016 8 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

We all reach a point in our lives when we need to reinvent ourselves. Whether it’s a personal, professional, or both, life sometimes doesn't go exactly as planned. We've all been there or will go through it at some point in our lives. You're not alone.

If you feel stuck or have recently lost everything, then now is the perfect time to reinvent yourself so that you can go on to live the life that you always dreamt of. And, here are 25 ways that you can accomplish that.

1. Go back to square 1.

There’s a reason why you need to reinvent yourself. It could be personal, such as getting a divorce, or professional, like having to shutdown your business. That doesn't matter now. It’s time to start from the beginning and put the past behind you.

2. Create a vision for your future and establish goals.

After identifying what needs to be changed, it’s time to plan out the future that you want for yourself. What do you need to do to make this a reality? Do you need to move? Do you need to go back to school? Figure this out and establish the goals to achieve your vision.

3. Write lists.

Start by writing down a life map and making a graphical representation of your passions and priorities. No matter the size of the goal, spend every morning writing down the reasonable things that you want to accomplish. These words that you have written can motivate you to turn those ideas into action. I do this and it helps.

4. Say ‘no.’

If you don’t want to do something, just say ‘no.’ This will give you the time to do you want to do.

5. Connect with people.

Don’t connect with just anyone. Connect with the right people, at the right time. These should be individuals who inspire you and who you can learn from. With social media, you can connect with these people easily. But, don’t rule out doing some old fashioned networking. Attend conferences and industry events as well.

Related: 5 Ways to Instantly Connect With Anyone You Meet

6. Find time to disconnect.

Alternately, you want to find time to unplug. Emails, texts, and social media notifications will distract you during your reinvention process. It may be hard to believe, but the world is not going to end if you don’t have a Facebook status update for a couple of days.

7. Show gratitude.

At least once a day jot down something that you’re grateful for. When you’re stuck or feeling low, revisit that note. Remember to show your gratitude to your nearest and dearest who support you through thick and thin.

8. Prioritize.

Try to dedicate at least one hour of each day in accomplishing your goals. Remember, knock out those most important tasks first so that you can focus on the smaller tasks that will also help you achieve you goal. And, don’t forget to use calendars. alarms, and apps to help you prioritize your tasks and keep you productive.

9. Be generous.

There are numerous ways that you can be generous. It could be donating to a charity. Volunteering at a soup kitchen. Sharing your expertise by writing informative articles. If you support others, they’ll support you.

10. Find a mentor.

Locate someone who can help guide through this journey. If you can’t find an actual, you can always turn to the words of wisdom that other’s have share in books, articles, or tweets.

Related: 3 Secrets You Must Know to Find and Work With the Right Mentor

11. Get rid of the stuff holding you back.

Do you have a shirt that doesn’t fit, but you hold onto because you like the style? How about that uncomfortable chair in your living room? The books collecting dust? Physical items can hold us back emotionally and physically since they either bring us down or just get in the way. Donate or throw away anything that’s holding you back from going forward.

12. Go shopping.

You definitely shouldn't go out and max out your credit card. But, a new outfit can make you feel like a completely different person. For example, if you want to be taken more seriously a professional, then go out and invest in a quality suit, new watch, or a fresh haircut.

13. Read.

Don’t just read. Read a lot. It’s one of the best ways to develop your mind, imagination, creativity, and discover new things. Here are a few of my top choices.

14. Take care of your health.

Eat a balanced diet. Exercise. Get 8 hours of sleep. You’ve heard of this before, but you’ll need to take care of your health in order to go through this transitional period. And, don’t forget to take care of your emotional and mental well-being as well. Whether it’s mediating or going to counseling, your entire being needs to to in tip-top shape.

15. Explore new opportunities.

Eat a new restaurant. Visit a foreign country. Learn a new skill. Getting out of your comfort will help you grow as a person, discover new markets, and even lead you to discovering your true calling.

16. Get creative.

As Seth Godin perfectly states, “Art is an original gift, a connection that changes the recipient, a human ability to make a difference. Art isn’t a painting or even a poem; it’s something that any of us can do. If you interact with others, you have the platform to create something new, something that changes everything. I call that art.”

17. Be patient

Reinventing yourself takes time. In fact, it could take up to five years. Use this time to perfect your new skills or achieve your goals.

18. Savor silence.

Whether it’s taking time to meditate or just sitting still for a couple of hours doing nothing, finding some quiet time allows you to clear you read and re-evaluate your goals.

19. Seek inspiration.

What did you used to be passionate about? What inspires you? We sometimes lose track of that during the hustle and bustle of life. If you can’t remember, recall your childhood. What things were excited about? Once you’ve found your inspiration, take action. If you’ve always wanted to paint, then start painting.

20. Celebrate little things.

As I mentioned earlier, reinvention doesn’t occur overnight. It’s a lengthy process. That’s why it’s important to celebrate all of those little accomplishments.

21. Chose freedom.

Don’t listen to the naysayers who are planning your life for you - even if it’s your family. Do what you want to do. It’s your life. They might get a little disappointed at first, but ultimately they’ll have to respect your decision.

22. Listen and ask questions.

You’d be surprised at much you’ll learn if you actually stop and listen to people. Also don’t forget to follow-up with a question or two. Not only will learn something new, you’ll strengthen that relationship.

23. Turn weaknesses into strengths.

We all have weaknesses. Instead of using them to hold you back, turn them into a strength. For example, introverts may not be the life of the party. But, they’re excellent listeners. They could use that traits to their advantage when networking or learning new skills.

24. Panic every once in awhile is normal.

This is a lengthy and trying process. It’s acceptable to freak out every now and then. If you need a day to decompress binge watching Netflix or goofing off with your friends, then do it. Just don’t make it a habit.

25. Revisit your vision.

Make the time either first thing in the morning or before you go to bed to revisit and reconnect with your vision. It’s easy to get off-track because of distractions or the trials that you face, so taking this time keeps you motivated to keep moving forward.

Related: It's Your Vision: Help Them See It