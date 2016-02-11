My Queue

Steve Wozniak

Steve Wozniak Is Bringing Comic Con to Silicon Valley

Assistant Editor, Contributed Content
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Comic Con is coming to Silicon Valley, and it's all thanks to beloved Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak.

The idea is for the gathering, which Woz will serve as the face of, to be a hybrid of pop culture and technology that appeals to entrepreneurs, pop-culture buffs and engineers.

"I don't like doing the same thing as everyone else," Wozniak told the Associated Press yesterday. "The emotions we have for technology now are the same as we get for movies, celebrities and the whole pop culture side of our lives."

Related: 9 Things Steve Wozniak Told the 14-Year-Old Student Who Just Interviewed Him

The event will take place in San Jose Convention Center from March 18 to 20.

“At SVCC, you can get your technology fix while scratching your pop culture itch!” the website proclaims. Panels will include “Superbabies vs. AI” and “The Past, Present and Future of Mobile Gaming.” Cast members from Back to the Future and actors such as Charisma Carpenter and Nathan Fillion, who were both featured in shows by fan favorite Joss Whedon, will make appearances. Products from tech-focused startups will also be debuted on what has been dubbed “app alley.”

With Wozniak’s involvement and the location of the event itself, the convention is getting attention and legitimacy before it even starts. As Inverse points out, Woz’s celebrity is most appreciated around young, tech-focused professionals, who will certainly attend in droves. Prices to attend Silicon Valley Comic Con range from $25 to $99, and the 30,000 tickets to the event are expected to sell out.

Related: 5 Steps to Nail an Event in Silicon Valley Without Big Brand Backing

