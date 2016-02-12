Valentine's Day

From Candy, to Flowers to Cards, Valentine's Day Is Good Business (Infographic)

Image credit: Pixabay
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

There’s reason for businesses to celebrate this Sunday -- Valentine’s Day is a hefty driver of profit each year, primarily in the form of flowers and cards.

There are serious consequences at stake, after all -- according to an infographic compiled by SUMO Heavy Industries, a digital commerce company, more than 50 percent of women say they would end their relationship if they didn’t get a Valentine’s Day gift.  

Motivated by love -- and apparently fear -- consumers spent $785 million on candy last Feb. 14th. And Valentine’s Day gifts don’t have to be for your significant other: last year, women spent more than $100 million to buy flowers for themselves.

For more sweet statistics on Valentine’s Day, including how much the average person spends on the holiday, check out the infographic below.

love by numbers (Infographic)

 

