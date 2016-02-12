From Candy, to Flowers to Cards, Valentine's Day Is Good Business (Infographic)
There’s reason for businesses to celebrate this Sunday -- Valentine’s Day is a hefty driver of profit each year, primarily in the form of flowers and cards.
There are serious consequences at stake, after all -- according to an infographic compiled by SUMO Heavy Industries, a digital commerce company, more than 50 percent of women say they would end their relationship if they didn’t get a Valentine’s Day gift.
Motivated by love -- and apparently fear -- consumers spent $785 million on candy last Feb. 14th. And Valentine’s Day gifts don’t have to be for your significant other: last year, women spent more than $100 million to buy flowers for themselves.
For more sweet statistics on Valentine’s Day, including how much the average person spends on the holiday, check out the infographic below.
