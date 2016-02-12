My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Google

Google Is Pulling the Plug on Photo Service Picasa

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Google Is Pulling the Plug on Photo Service Picasa
Image credit: StockSnap.io
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Fortune Magazine

Google said Friday that it would shut down its photo storage service Picasa to focus on its newly launched photo sharing service, Google Photos.

Picasa was originally acquired by Google in 2004, and became the search giant’s service for users to organize their online photos. It’s not particularly surprising that Google is shuttering Picasa because the company had been encouraging its users to move to Google Photos for some time.

Google Photos, which premiered in May of 2015, is a more powerful, mobile-focused service. It lets users backup an unlimited number of photos and videos to the cloud for free, and also comes with a search function that leverages artificial intelligence technology. For example, you can search for smiles and the app will show photos that include people smiling.

In October, Google said that its new Photos service had 100 million monthly active users.

Picasa users will be able to upload all their photos to the new service, and will still be able to view specific content, such as tags, captions, and comments from their old albums. Google said Picasa users will automatically see their photos in Google Photos. The full transition from Picasa to Google Photos won’t take place until May 1.

Picasa isn’t the first service Google has axed. The company has a history of shutting under performing products that it doesn’t want to invest any more time in. Social network Orkut, Google Health, and idea ranking system Google Moderator have all been retired in the past few years.

More from Entrepreneur

New York Times bestselling author Nicole Lapin can help you pitch your brand to press and strengthen your media training.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Google

Google Says It Was Paying Men Less Than Women in Some Jobs

Ready For Anything

Here's How Google Trains World-Class Managers (Using A Bit of Data Science Helps)

Google

Google Faces New Internal Protest Over Forced Arbitration