This Is How Madhuri Dixit Nene Is Amalgamating Her Creativity And Business

February 18, 2016 3 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The Indian diva who melted hearts with her looks, acting and dancing is also capitalizing on her creativity in the form of dance academy. Taking a different approach, Madhuri Dixit Nene has taken the online route to take her business all across the world. Partnering with her husband, she feels it’s an amalgamation of business and creativity. In a combined chat at the TiECon platform, both of them shared entering the world of start-ups. Sharing her mind on building business with passion, she shares, “I always say acting is my first love while dance is my passion. I have been doing that since the age of three. It makes me happy and keeps me fit. I thought why not share this happiness. When you want to learn dance, the first problem is access to the trainer, and second is the time as one may not have the time to attend classes.”

“We have already started an academy the only difference is that it’s online. We will venture out in brick and mortar soon. One can learn not just Bollywood style, but also any dance style under one roof,” she adds. Resonating the same is Dr Sriram Nene, who says, “We face problems with 3G, 4G and WiFi in India, overseas it’s a different scenario. Tata Sky gave us a solution as we tied up with them. So, one can now subscribe our dance classes from them.” Dr Nene has already become an investor in GOQii, a fitness wearable device. He believes, “We can’t look at everything, and India is bright so there is so much promise here and so many problems which we need to solve so if there is a good idea with a good team why shouldn’t people support them.” Sharing future plans, he says, “We are in talks with lots of people for franchise and license opportunities in all continents. And we are having an interesting dialogue in Dubai to do the same as well as in Australia, the US and UK. Within India, we have got a strategic plan to move out to each city.”