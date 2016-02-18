Doctors Use Virtual Reality to Map Patient's Brain During Surgery

"By totally controlling what the patient sees and hears, we can put him in situations that allow us to do tests on certain connections that were not possible before," neurosurgeon Philippe Menei explained.

In this particular case, it was important for doctors to carefully monitor the patient's vision as the tumor had already sight in one eye. To keep tabs the brain's reactions, the surgical team created a virtual environment without a single point of focus, choosing instead to employ "luminous objects" in the patients peripheral vision.

The results were positive as the patient's sight remains intact in the weeks following surgery despite the tumor's location. In fact, the doctors are planning to use the setup in the future for similar cases where tumors are impacting the region of the brain that controls sight.