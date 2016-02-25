My Queue

Social Media Marketing

How to Take Over the Internet and Become a Social-Media Celebrity

How to Take Over the Internet and Become a Social-Media Celebrity
Image credit: Lewis Howes
Logan Paul
Guest Writer
New York Times Bestselling Author, Entrepreneur, Coach
3 min read
This story originally appeared on Lewis Howes

Even if you haven’t heard of Logan Paul, you’ve probably seen him.

Even if you don’t follow him on any social media platform, you’ve still probably seen him.

And if you’ve seen him, you’ve probably been entertained.

Logan is one of the top internet celebrities and he’s only twenty years old.

Age is no issue with him, however, because he’s just getting started.

Between 9 million Vine followers, 8 million Facebook followers, and a growing Snapchat kingdom, Logan was one of the most watched people on social media last year.

He’s also appearing in 3 feature films that come out this year.

The real reason I wanted to have him on The School of Greatness though was to get to know the Logan who isn’t seen in funny Vine videos and magazine covers.

First off, he’s from Ohio, so I know he’s a winner.

But what I learned about him in our interview made me like him even more.

Logan is one of the hardest working entertainers on the internet, has a huge heart, and I have no doubt that he will achieve his big dreams.

If you’ve ever wondered if you can make it big, Logan Paul is here to show you how it’s done in Episode 290.

Subscribe on iTunesStitcher Radio or TuneIn

Some questions I ask:

  • What was your strategy to get famous on Vine?
  • Who were your big inspirations on social media?
  • What are top Viners making now?
  • What is your ratio of unbranded to branded content you post?
  • How has Snapchat changed the game for you?
  • What is something someone can do everyday to build confidence?

In this episode, you will learn:

  • Why he has a metal plate the size of a quarter in his head
  • How Logan got so flexible
  • The unlikely person who inspired Logan to get active on social media
  • How many years Logan had been making YouTube videos before he got famous
  • The formula for a viral Vine video aka The Double Hook
  • Why Logan is headed off digital for his next projects (into traditional media)
  • The inside scoop on Logan’s upcoming feature film
  • The value of pushing yourself physically and mentally everyday
  • Why Logan doesn’t go out and party at night

