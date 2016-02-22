NASCAR Star Danica Patrick Takes Lyft Customers for a Ride

February 22, 2016 2 min read

This Lyft driver gives new meaning to the term "step on it."

The company, known for its mustache-adorned vehicles, put NASCAR noteable Danica Patrick behind the wheel for a day and filmed her interactions with customers. That’s like having Bobby Flay teach a high-school cooking class or hitting a kickboxing class at a gym to find that the instructor is Bruce Lee.

Though she often hinted at her regular job -- admitting that her husband says she drives too fast and follows too close, as well as telling a customer she loves making left turns -- her passengers didn’t seem to catch on, although they admitted to being big fans of Patrick on the track. At one point, she revs the engine at a stoplight, challenging the motorist in the next lane to a race. The other driver, thankfully, did not take up the invitation.

Watch the video below.