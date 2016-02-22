NASCAR Star Danica Patrick Takes Lyft Customers for a Ride
This Lyft driver gives new meaning to the term "step on it."
The company, known for its mustache-adorned vehicles, put NASCAR noteable Danica Patrick behind the wheel for a day and filmed her interactions with customers. That’s like having Bobby Flay teach a high-school cooking class or hitting a kickboxing class at a gym to find that the instructor is Bruce Lee.
Though she often hinted at her regular job -- admitting that her husband says she drives too fast and follows too close, as well as telling a customer she loves making left turns -- her passengers didn’t seem to catch on, although they admitted to being big fans of Patrick on the track. At one point, she revs the engine at a stoplight, challenging the motorist in the next lane to a race. The other driver, thankfully, did not take up the invitation.
Other well-known professionals have also taken a turn behind the wheel for Lyft, including football pro Jerry Rice and Kris Bryant, a third baseman for the Chicago Cubs. Keep that in mind the next time a Lyft driver looks a little familiar.
