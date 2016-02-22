My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Lyft

NASCAR Star Danica Patrick Takes Lyft Customers for a Ride

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
NASCAR Star Danica Patrick Takes Lyft Customers for a Ride
Image credit: danicapatrick.com
NASCAR start Danica Patrick
Assistant Editor, Contributed Content
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

This Lyft driver gives new meaning to the term "step on it."

The company, known for its mustache-adorned vehicles, put NASCAR noteable Danica Patrick behind the wheel for a day and filmed her interactions with customers. That’s like having Bobby Flay teach a high-school cooking class or hitting a kickboxing class at a gym to find that the instructor is Bruce Lee.

Related: Lyft Gives California Drivers New Protections, But Won't Classify Them as Employees

Though she often hinted at her regular job -- admitting that her husband says she drives too fast and follows too close, as well as telling a customer she loves making left turns -- her passengers didn’t seem to catch on, although they admitted to being big fans of Patrick on the track. At one point, she revs the engine at a stoplight, challenging the motorist in the next lane to a race. The other driver, thankfully, did not take up the invitation.

Watch the video below.

Other well-known professionals have also taken a turn behind the wheel for Lyft, including football pro Jerry Rice and Kris Bryant, a third baseman for the Chicago Cubs. Keep that in mind the next time a Lyft driver looks a little familiar.

Related: General Motors Partners With Lyft to Develop Network of Self-Driving Cars

 
 

More from Entrepreneur

Jon Horowitz is dedicated to helping brands with grow their social footprint by aligning with influencers and creating innovative content.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Gig Economy

32 Proven Ways to Make Money Fast

Uber

Uber Drivers Are Sleeping in Their Cars to Make Enough Money. Now, They're Going on Strike.

3 Things To Know

Facebook's Portal Gets Even Creepier. 3 Things to Know Today.